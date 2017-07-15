Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : INR 8 crores set as the total prize money

The MVP will get to pocket a hefty INR 15 Lakh.

by Press Release News 15 Jul 2017, 14:08 IST

The stakes will be high for season 5

The stakes for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 got even higher, with announcement of a consolidated sum of INR 8 Crores as the coveted prize money for the season. The tournament will commence on July 28, 2017 in Hyderabad and the significant and unprecedented increment from INR 2 Crores, which was the prize money scheme for Season 4 of the league in 2016, is likely to pep up the players.

12 teams will clash in 138 exhilarating matches to win the desirable title, set at INR 3 Crores. The runners-up will be awarded INR 1.8 Crores, while the team that finishes in third place will win INR 1.2 Crores. The Most Valuable Player prize, previously awarded to Kabaddi stars like Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chillar, is also receiving a substantial boost this season, with the awardee set to win INR 15 Lakhs.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Prize Money Team Awards Amount (INR Lakh) Winner 300 Runners Up 180 Third Place 120 Fourth Place 80 Fifth Place 35 Sixth Place 35 Individual Awards Amount (INR Lakh) MVP 15 Best Raider 10 Best Defender 10 Best Young Player 8 Best Referee Female 3.5 Best Referee Male 3.5 Total 800

Looking forward to a thrilling Season 5, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “Even before the commencement of its fifth season, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has already traversed significant landmarks, beginning with a ground-breaking sponsorship deal, to record bids at the player auction, and now, a remarkable elevation of the consolidated prize money. The winning sum to be awarded to season 5 champions is at par with renowned leagues, making the PKL trophy a highly coveted one. The ground is now set for fierce and dynamic 13-weeks of high-octane Kabaddi action.”

The first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 will see Telugu Titans take-on new team, Tamil Thalaivas on July 28, 2017 in Hyderabad. Fans can catch the tournament live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.