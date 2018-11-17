WaWo Women's Kabaddi League: An exciting league aiming to revolutionise women's kabaddi

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST News 61 // 17 Nov 2018, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

While men's kabaddi has revolutionised the game in a blockbuster fashion, women's kabaddi is yet to spread across the sporting world. Deep down, many hearts are reticent about girls training hard, wearing kabaddi shorts, or even stepping on a mat of kabaddi that requires intense physicality.

However, women's kabaddi is something which is equally exciting as the men's kabaddi. You don't often see girls bashing out super tackles or escaping with action-packed raiding skills.

Women's Kabaddi is only highlighted during the Asian Games

With the intention of promoting a physical sport among the rural mentality of people, WaWo Women's Kabaddi League has launched for the first time in Rajasthan. "Ab Betiyaan Bhi Khelengi.." is their initiative, which means that now, daughters will also play kabaddi.

WaWo Women's Kabaddi League, by Shri Veer Teja Foundation starts from 18th November 2018 to 9th December 2018. This league will be in 6 districts across Rajasthan, namely Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Khatushyamji (Sikar), Hanumangarh and Ganganagar.

Teams participating in the WaWo Kabaddi League

The league will witness appearances from former Asian gold-medallist and brand ambassador of the Women's Kabaddi League, Sumitra Sharma, CEO of WaWo Kabaddi Mr. Heera Nand Kataria and former Indian player and retired SAI coach Giriraj K. Sharma.

The complete list of teams competing in the league is as follows:

- Jhansi Rani Champions

- Panna Dai Defenders

- Karnavati Champions

- Pemal Warriors

- Padmavati Royals

- Hadi Rani Paltan

- New Zealand Women's Kabaddi Team

Match Schedule of WaWo Women's Kabaddi League 2018

The team names are tributes to the legendary women who devoted their lives in Rajasthan. The New Zealand Women's Kabaddi Team is set to participate in the league which will be exciting to watch, as now, kabaddi is gaining popularity across the globe.

WaWo Women's Kabaddi League will be a great initiative to build enthusiasm among girls who can see themselves playing on a bigger platform. A total of 84 women are all set to display their kabaddi skills on the mat.

The league will be telecasted on DD Sports National. The league will also be shown on YouTube and the Official WaWo Women's Kabaddi Facebook page.The final will be on 9th December 2018 in El Wood International School, Kalwar Road, Jaipur.

New Zealand's Women's Kabaddi Team

Hopefully, it will encourage many little girls who wish to represent the nation one day.