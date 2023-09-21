The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, saw Iran's national men's kabaddi team win the coveted gold medal in a dramatic upset that reverberated throughout the world of kabaddi. The historic victory marked a watershed moment for Iran as they stunned the reigning champions and kabaddi giants, India, who have previously won the gold medal an incredible seven times.

Iran's kabaddi team wrote an inspiring story of triumph under the astute guidance of their coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. Given that Iran had never won the gold medal prior to 2018, the victory was nothing short of historic.

Coach Mazandarani's leadership and tactical acumen were instrumental in Iran's success. It's worth noting that the coach was set to lead U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023, attesting to his expertise and influence in the sport.

The 2018 Asian Games were the eighth edition of the tournament to include kabaddi as a competitive sport, with only men's kabaddi initially introduced. Over the years, the Indian men have maintained their dominance, winning seven gold medals and a bronze in the previous eight editions. However, Iran is steadily emerging as a formidable contender, having now won two silver medals and a gold.

Iran's journey to gold in 2018 was stunning. They had already demonstrated their ability by winning silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions. However, it was in Jakarta that they realized their dream of winning the coveted gold, making history, and etching their names in kabaddi annals.

The triumph was made all the more memorable due to the fact that Iran was the only kabaddi team to defeat Indian men at the Asian Games. India's dominance in the sport saw them win gold from 1990 to 2014. However, the 2018 Games saw a seismic shift in power dynamics. Iran's extraordinary achievement left an indelible mark on the world of kabaddi and demonstrated the sport's growing competitiveness.

