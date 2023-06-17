Women's Kabaddi League 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming Details

The inaugural edition of the Women's Kabaddi League will see eight teams fight for the silverware. Rajasthan Raiders, Gujarat Angels, Delhi Dynamites, Haryana Hustlers, Bengaluru Hawks, UMA Kolkata, Punjab Panthers, and Great Marathas are the eight teams competing.

All matches of the Women's Kabaddi League 2023 will take place in Dubai. The venue for the event is Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club.

Women's Kabaddi League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, June 16

Rajasthan Raiders vs Gujarat Angels, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 17

Delhi Dynamites vs Haryana Hustlers, 7:30 PM

Bengaluru Hawks vs UMA Kolkata, 8:30 PM

Punjab Panthers vs Great Marathas, 9:30 PM

Sunday, June 18

Gujarat Angels vs Bengaluru Hawks, 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Raiders vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 PM

Delhi Dynamites vs UMA Kolkata, 9:30 PM

Monday, June 19

UMA Kolkata vs Great Marathas, 7:30 PM

Delhi Dynamites vs Rajasthan Raiders, 8:30 PM

Gujarat Angels vs Haryana Hustlers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, June 20

Rajasthan Raiders vs Haryana Hustlers, 7:30 PM

Gujarat Angels vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 PM

Great Panthers vs Bengaluru Hawks, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, June 21

Delhi Dynamites vs Great Panthers, 7:30 PM

Haryana Hustlers vs Bengaluru Hawks, 8:30 PM

UMA Kolkata vs Punjab Panthers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 22

Delhi Dynamites vs Gujarat Angels, 7:30 PM

Haryana Hustlers vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 PM

Bengaluru Hawks vs Rajasthan Raiders, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 23

Great Marathas vs Rajasthan Raiders, 7:30 PM

Delhi Dynamites vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 PM

Haryana Hustlers vs UMA Kolkata, 9:30 PM

Saturday, June 24

Gujarat Angels vs Great Marathas, 7:30 PM

Delhi Dynamites vs Bengaluru Hawks, 8:30 PM

UMA Kolkata vs Rajasthan Raiders, 9:30 PM

Sunday, June 25

Gujarat Angels vs UMA Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Bengaluru Hawks vs Punjab Panthers, 8:30 PM

Haryana Hustlers vs Great Marathas, 9:30 PM

Monday, June 26

Semi-Final 1 - Position 1 vs Position 4, 7:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - Position 2 vs Position 3, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Finals - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner, 7:30 PM

Women's Kabaddi League 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Women's Kabaddi League 2023 will be telecasted live on Eurosport India.

