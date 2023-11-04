Women's Kabaddi at National Games 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 37th National Games has seen several women athletes break boundaries and excel in their fields by breaking national and meet records.

From swimming's Rujuta Khade and athletics' Seema to hockey's Rani Rampal, women have shone brightly in the 37th edition of the National Games so far. The women's kabaddi teams will look to emulate their compatriots' feats when they take the center stage at the Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium.

As with the men's kabaddi event, eight teams will compete for the winner's medal in the women's edition as well. The teams are split into two pools.

Pool A consists of Haryana, Jharkhand, Goa and Punjab. Pool B consists of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. After a round-robin stage, the top two teams from either pool will qualify for the semifinals, set to take place on November 6, 2023.

The winners of the semifinals will battle it out in the grand finale on November 7 in a much-awaited finish to the women's kabaddi event.

Himachal Pradesh beat Maharashtra 27-22 in the 2022 final to take home the winner's trophy at the 36th National Games in Gujarat last year.

Women's Kabaddi National Games 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: Jharkhand vs. Goa, November 3, 11:00

Match 2: Maharashtra vs. Himachal Pradesh, November 3, 12:00

Match 3: Haryana vs. Punjab, November 3, 16:00

Match 4: Rajasthan vs. Uttar Pradesh, November 3, 17:00

Match 5: Jharkhand vs. Punjab, November 4, 11:00

Match 6: Himachal Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh, November 4, 12:00

Match 7: Haryana vs. Goa, November 4, 16:00

Match 8: Rajasthan vs. Maharashtra, November 4, 17:00

Match 9: Haryana vs. Jharkhand, November 5, 11:00

Match 10: Himachal Pradesh vs. Rajasthan, November 5, 12:00

Match 11: Punjab vs. Goa, November 5, 16:00

Match 12: Uttar Pradesh vs. Maharashtra, November 5, 17:00

Match 13: Semifinal 1, November 6, 11:00

Match 14: Semifinal 2, November 6, 16:00

Match 15: Final, November 7, 10:00

Women's Kabaddi National Games 2023: Live Streaming Details

The 37th National Games will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and will be available to watch live with highlights on the YouTube Channels - National Games Goa 2023 and Prasar Bharati Sports. On television, Indian viewers can catch the event on the DD Sports channel.