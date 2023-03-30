Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023: Day 1 results roundup

The inaugural day (March 30) of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratistan Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 kick-started with four exhilarating encounters taking place at Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

In the opening match, the Kolhapur District Tadoba Tigers lost to Pune District Palani Tuskers by a single-point difference of 30-29. Bhushan Tapkir was at his best for Pune District Palani Tuskers, scoring eight raid points in a winning cause.

In the second match, Mumbai Upnagar Murthal Magnets overpowered Latur District Vijayanagara Veers with Akash Rudele's notable 14 raid points and Alankar Patil's six tackle points. This resulted in a dominating victory for Magnets by a scoreline of 70-21.

Team Ahmednagar District Periyar Panthers opened their account in Pool A, winning against Palghar District Kaziranga Rhinos 39-31 in their first match.

Raigad District Maratha Marvels clashed against Sangli District Sindh Sonics in the fourth match of the season and managed a hefty 28-point lead till the end to win the match by a 47-19 scoreline. Ajay More scored seven tackle points for Raigad.

Day 1 Results Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 (30th March 2023)

Match 1 - Pune District Palani Tuskers defeated Kolhapur District Tadoba Tigers by 30 - 29

Match 2 - Mumbai Upnagar Murthal Magnets defeated Latur District Vijayanagara Veers by 70 - 21

Match 3 - Ahmednagar District Periyar Panthers defeated Palghar District Kaziranga Rhinos by 39 - 31

Match 4 - Raigad District Maratha Marvels defeated Sangli District Sindh Sonics by 47 - 19

Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 Live Streaming on Fancode app.

Poll : 0 votes