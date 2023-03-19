Organized by Elev8 India Sportz Pvt Ltd in association with the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Pune, the fourth edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series is set to begin on 30th March 2023, and will be live Streaming on Fancode App.

After three successful editions that gathered impressive reach among the audience, it was announced that the fourth edition will take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

The past three editions of Yuva Kabaddi witnessed the participation of eleven teams in the 1st edition (Summer Edition 2022), and 10 teams in the second (Monsoon Edition 2022) and third edition (Winter Edition 2022).

Following their remarkable past three editions, the Yuva Kabaddi Series has followed the franchise-based model, which is adopted by the Pro Kabaddi League and other sporting events in India.

The league aims to unearth some of the best players from all over India by giving them a platform to showcase their talent and earn themselves a spot in the national teams or the Pro Kabaddi League.

Six players from the Yuva Kabaddi Series, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish Malik, Rohit Nandal, Yogesh Dahiya, Sachin Mainpal and Manu Deshwal represented India in the 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship recently held in Urmia, Iran. Players from the Yuva Kabaddi Series got selected for the Pro Kabaddi League as the Yuva Kabaddi Series provided them with the platform.

The summit clash of Season 3 that took place on 30th December 2022 saw Hampi Heroes win their second title against Palani Tuskers by a scoreline of 39-34.

