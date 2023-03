Yuva Kabaddi Series 4th Edition Schedule and Competition Format

Organized by Elev8 India Sportz Pvt Ltd in association with Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan, the fourth edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series is set to begin on March 30, 2023. The event will take place at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, Pune.

A total of 16 district level teams from the Under-23 age group will participate. Teams are divided into two pools, with each team playing a solitary match against the opposition of the same group.

Pool A

1. Pune District

2. Mumbai Upnagar District

3. Kolhapur District

4. Palghar District

5. Raigad District

6. Sangli District

7. Ahmednagar District

8. Latur District

Pool B -

9. Parbhani District

10. Nashik District

11. Ratnagiri District

12. Thane District

13. Mumbai Shahar

14. Dhule District

15 . Nanded District

16. Nandurbar District

Competition Format:

Pool Round: top 4 will enter the Promotion Zone and Bottom 4 will enter the Relegation Zone.

Promotion Zone: All teams make it to the playoffs play for their positions to define their path in the Playofss

Relegation Zone: Top 2 teams from the zone qualify as the 9th and 10th placed team in the Playoffs round

Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 schedule

Day - 1 (30th March 2023)

Match 1: Pune District vs Kolhapur District - 10 AM IST

Match 2: Mumbai Upnagar District vs Latur District - 12 PM IST

Match 3: Palghar District vs Ahmednagar District - 2:30 PM IST

Match 4: Raigad District vs Sangli District - 4:30 PM IST

Day - 2 (31st March 2023)

Match 5: Mumbai Upnagar District vs Palghar District - 10 AM IST

Match 6: Kolhapur District vs Ahmednagar District - 12 PM IST

Match 7: Latur District vs Sangli District - 2:30 PM IST

Match 8: Pune District vs Raigad District - 4:30 PM IST

Day - 3 (1st April 2023)

Match 9: Ahmednagar District vs Latur District -10.00 am

Match 10: Sangli District vs Pune District - 12.00 pm

Match 11: Palghar District vs Kolhapur District - 02.30 pm

Match 12: Raigad District Vs Mumbai Upnagar District - 04.30 pm

Day - 4 (2nd April 2023)

Match 13: Latur District vs Palghar District - 10.00 am

Match 14: Ahmednagar District vs Raigad District - 12.00 pm

Match 15: Pune District vs Mumbai Upnagar District - 02.30 pm

Match 16: Sangli District vs Kolhapur District - 04.30 pm

Day - 5 (3rd april 2023)

Match 17: Palghar District vs Pune District - 10.00 am

Match 18: Kolhapur District vs Mumbai Upnagar District - 12.00 pm

Match 19: Raigad District vs Latur District - 02.30 pm

Match 20: Sangli District vs Ahmednagar District - 04.30 pm

Day - 6 (4th April 2023)

Match 21: Palghar District vs Raigad District - 10.00 am

Match 22: Latur District vs Kolhapur District - 12.00 pm

Match 23 :Pune District vs Ahmednagar District - 02.30 pm

Match 24: Mumbai Upnagar District vs Sangli District - 04.30 pm

Day - 7 (5th April 2023)

Match 25: Latur District vs Pune District - 10.00 am

Match 26: Ahmednagar District vs Mumbai Upnagar District - 12.00 pm

Match 27: Kolhapur District vs Raigad District - 02.30 pm

Match 28: Sangli District vs Palghar District - 04.30 pm

Day - 8 (6th April 2023)

Match 29: Nashik District vs Parbhani District - 10.00 am

Match 30: Mumbai Shahar District vs Nandurbar District - 12.00 pm

Match 31: Ratnagiri District vs Dhule District - 02.30 pm

Match 32: Thane District vs Nanded District - 04.30 pm

Day - 9 (7th April 2023)

Match 33: Mumbai Shahar District Vs Ratnagiri District 10.00 AM

Match 34: Parbhani District vs Dhule District 12.00 PM

Match 35: Nandurbar District vs Nanded District 2.30 PM

Match 36: Nashik District vs Thane District 4.30 PM

Day - 10 (8th April 2023)

Match 37: Dhule District vs. Nandurbar District 10.00 AM

Match 38: Nanded District vs. Nashik District 12.00 PM

Match 39: Ratnagiri District vs. Parbhani District 2.30 PM

Match 40: Thane District Vs Mumbai Shahar District 4.30 PM

Day - 11 (9th April 2023)

Match 41: Nandurbar District vs. Ratnagiri District 10.00 AM

Match 42: Dhule District vs. Thane District 12.00 PM

Match 43:Nashik District vs. Mumbai Shahar District 2.30 PM

Match 44: Nanded District vs. Parbhani District 4.30 PM

Day - 12 (10th April 2023)

Match 45: Ratnagiri District Vs Nashik District 10.00 AM

Match 46: Parbhani District Vs Mumbai Shahar District 12.00 PM

Match 47: Thane District Vs Nandurbar District 2.30 PM

Match 48: Nanded DistrictVs Dhule District 4.30 PM

Day - 13 (11th April 2023)

Match 49: Ratnagiri District vs Thane District 10.00 AM

Match 50: Nandurbar District vs Parbhani District 12.00 PM

Match 51: Nashik District vs Dhule District 2.30 PM

Match 52: Mumbai Shahar District vs Nanded District 4.30 PM

Day - 14 (12th April 2023)

Match 53: Nandurbar District vs Nashik District 10.00 AM

Match 54: Dhule District Vs Mumbai Shahar District 12.00 PM

Match 55: Parbhani District vs. Thane District 2.30 PM

Match 56: Nanded District vs. Ratnagiri District 4.30 PM

Poll : 0 votes