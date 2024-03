Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024: Full Schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 commenced on Tuesday, March 5 in Pune.

A total of 16 teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. Pool A consists of Ahmednagar District, Mumbai Shahar, Ratnagiri District, Nanded District, Jalna District, Dhule District, Beed District, and Raigad District.

Meanwhile, the eight teams drawn in Pool B are Nashik District, Kolhapur District, Sangli District, Nandurbar District, Satara District, Palghar District, Latur District, and Dharashiv District.

The Pool A matches will take place from Tuesday, March 5 to Monday, March 11. Pool B matches will commence on Tuesday, March 12 and will conclude on Monday, March 18.

The group stage matches will be followed by the Promotion Round (March 19-25) and the Relegation Round (March 26-April 1). The top four teams from each group will qualify for the Promotion Round, while the bottom four from both groups will compete in the Relegation Round.

The summit round of the competition will be held from Wednesday, April 3 to Saturday, April 6. The round will include qualifiers, eliminators, semi-final matches, and the final.

Two Qualifiers and as many Eliminators will take place on April 3 and 4. The semi-final qualifiers and the semis will be played on April 5, while the summit clash is scheduled for April 6.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Timings are in IST)

Tuesday, March 5

Pool A - Ahmednagar District vs Mumbai Shahar, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Ratnagiri District vs Nanded District, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Dhule District vs Jalna District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Raigad District vs Beed District, 4:15 PM

Wednesday, March 6

Pool A - Ratnagiri District vs Dhule District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Mumbai Shahar vs Jalna District, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Nanded District vs Beed District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Ahmednagar District vs Raigad District, 4:15 PM

Thursday, March 7

Pool A - Jalna District vs Nanded District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Beed District vs Ahmednagar District, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Dhule District vs Mumbai Shahar, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Raigad District vs Ratnagiri District, 4:15 PM

Friday, March 8

Pool A - Jalna District vs Raigad District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Ahmednagar District vs Ratnagiri District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Beed District vs Mumbai Shahar, 4:15 PM

Saturday, March 9

Pool A - Dhule District vs Ahmednagar District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Mumbai Shahar vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Raigad District vs Nanded District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Beed District vs Jalna District, 4:15 PM

Sunday, March 10

Pool A - Dhule District vs Raigad District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Nanded District vs Mumbai Shahar, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Ahmednagar District vs Jalna District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Ratnagiri District vs Beed District, 4:15 PM

Monday, March 11

Pool A - Nanded District vs Ahmednagar District, 10:15 AM

Pool A - Jalna District vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Pool A - Mumbai Shahar vs Raigad District, 2:45 PM

Pool A - Beed District vs Dhule District, 4:15 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Pool B - Nashik District vs Kolhapur District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Satara District vs Palghar District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Dharashiv District vs Latur District, 4:15 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Pool B - Nandurbar District vs Satara District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Kolhapur District vs Palghar District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Sangli District vs Latur District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Nashik District vs Dharashiv District, 4:15 PM

Thursday, March 14

Pool B - Palghar District vs Sangli District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Latur District vs Nashik District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Satara District vs Kolhapur District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Dharashiv District vs Nandurbar District, 4:15 PM

Friday, March 15

Pool B - Sangli District vs Satara District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Palghar District vs Dharashiv District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Nashik District vs Nandurbar District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Latur District vs Kolhapur District, 4:15 PM

Saturday, March 16

Pool B - Satara District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Kolhapur District vs Nandurbar District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Dharashiv District vs Sangli District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Latur District vs Palghar District, 4:15 PM

Sunday, March 17

Pool B - Satara District vs Dharashiv District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Sangli District vs Kolhapur District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Nashik District vs Palghar District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Nandurbar District vs Latur District, 4:15 PM

Monday, March 18

Pool B - Sangli District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Pool B - Palghar District vs Nandurbar District, 11:45 AM

Pool B - Kolhapur District vs Dharashiv District, 2:45 PM

Pool B - Latur District vs Satara District, 4:15 PM

PROMOTION ROUND

Tuesday, March 19

Match 57 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 58 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 59 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 60 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 61 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 62 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 63 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 64 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Thursday, March 21

Match 65 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 66 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 67 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 68 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 69 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 70 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 71 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 72 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Saturday, March 23

Match 73 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 74 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 75 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 76 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 77 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 78 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 79 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 80 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Monday, March 25

Match 81 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 82 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 83 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 84 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

RELEGATION ROUND

Tuesday, March 26

Match 85 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 86 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 87 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 88 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 89 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 90 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 91 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 92 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Thursday, March 28

Match 93 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 94 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 95 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 96 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Friday, March 29

Match 97 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 98 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 99 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 100 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Saturday, March 30

Match 101 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 102 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 103 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 104 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 105 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 106 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 107 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 108 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 109 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Match 110 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Match 111 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Match 112 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

SUMMIT ROUND

Wednesday, April 3

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Eliminator 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Eliminator 2 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Thursday, April 4

Qualifier 3 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Qualifier 4 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Eliminator 3 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Eliminator 4 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Friday, April 5

Semi-Final Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

Semi-Final Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:45 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 4:15 PM

Saturday, April 6

5th Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 10:15 AM

3rd Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024: Live-Streaming Details

The second edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024: Full Squads

Ahmednagar District

Ajay Dale, Arjun Karande, Ashish Yadav, Abhishek Mapari, Aditya Shinde, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Sambhaji Wabale, Somnath Bedke, Sanket Khalate, Ashish Wagh, Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Yuvraj Gaware, Ayush Bhansali, Lakhan Gawali, Prasad Gore, Rohit Nivdunge, Vishal Bramhane, and Yash Borude.

Raigad District

Prashant Jadhav, Anurag Singh, Avishkar Patil, Nikhil Shirke, Rutik Ratate, Viraj Patil, Nikhil Mhatre, Nishnat Mhatre, Kamesh Kothekar, Manthan Mhatre, Parth Thakur, Sujal Bait, Karan Bhagat, Manoj Mengal, Raj More, Vaibhav More, Dhiraj Bailmare, Pranav Indulkar, Raj Jangam, and Samadhan More.

Mumbai Shahar

Deep Borvadkar, Jatin Vinde, Pranil Mhatre, Pranay Rane, Vaishnav Suryavanshi, Raj Acharya, Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Sunny Koli, Jayesh Bhogle, Aniket Mastake, Viraj Singh, and Tushar Shinde.

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shubham Patil, Raj Bhosale, Sarthak Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Darshan Kotawadekar, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Sujan Kansare, Aryan Kardekar, Bhushan Gudhekar, Sourabh Divekar, Abhishek Shinde, Amarsing Kashyap, Atharv Dhumal, Banty Nikam, Paras Patil, and Ritesh Birje.

Dhule District

Bhushan Rajput, Aakash Hire, Mitesh Kadam, Rakesh Patil, Suyash Patil, Danish Shaikh, Mukesh Sonawane, Nikhil Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Jayesh Shirsath, Kamlesh Jadhav, Lokeshsing Rajput, Nikhil Bhadane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Chetan Langde, Raj Kunwar, Raza Sayyed, Rohit Patil, and Soyab Tamboli.

Nanded District

Aryan Dhawale, Shakti Shedmake, Pankaj Rathod, Sourabh Rathod, Mayur Awargand, Swapnil Rathod, Nisar Pathan, Mohsin Pathan, Shubham Elegave, Sayyed Abu Suffiyan Patel, Shrikant Kurhade, Vishal Bedake, Yakum Arsalan Pathan, and Yash Wankhedee.

Beed District

Abhijit Garje, Dinesh Garje, Pavan Khande, Rahul Teke, Riyaj Shekh, Rushikesh Zambare, Sagar Gagdaie, Sanket Chaudhari, Sourabh Rathod, Umesh Garje, Shankar Maighane, Akash Rathod, Baig Aade, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Sandesh Deshmukh, Shashikant Dhas, Shubham Garje, Tejas Zagade, Ganesh Yadav, and Ravindra Rathod.

Jalna District

Prakash Chavan, Akash Divate, Pravin Rathod, Sainath Kekan, Shubham Chavan, Virendra Mandlik, Vishan Chavan, Bhagavan Wagh, Umesh Yevle, Omraj Vkharde, Ajay Kalwane, Narayan Vaidya, Pravin Rathod, Sourabh Dhamade, Ajay Rathod, Akash Rathod, Aniket Nagre, Dipak Jadhav, Dishant Ade, Ganesh Barawal, Krushna Rathod, Lakhn Adhe, Rahul Rathod, Rohit Binniwale, Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, and Yuvraj Jadhav.

Satara District

To be announced

Dharashiv District

To be announced

Sangli District

To be announced

Kolhapur District

To be announced

Nashik District

To be announced

Palghar District

To be announced

Nandurbar District

To be announced

Latur District

To be announced