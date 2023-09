Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the successful last season, the Yuva Kabaddi Series returns for its sixth edition. Tamil Nadu Government's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Shri Palanivel Thiagarajan inaugurated the tournament on September 24, Sunday. Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai will host the competition.

The action-packed edition will have a total of five rounds: Challenger Round from September 24-28, Promotion, and Relegation Round from September 29 to October 8.

The Survival Round starts on October 9 and ends on October 15, the Booster Round from October 11-13, and the Summit Round from October 16-22. As of now, only the Challenger Round’s schedule has been unveiled.

A total of 16 teams will compete this season, namely Aravalli Arrows, Chola Veerans, Chambal Challengers, Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs, Kaziranga Rhinos, Maurya Mavericks, Maratha Marvels, Murthal Magnets, Nilgiri Knights, Panchala Pride, Palani Tuskers, Periyar Panthers, Sindh Sonics, Tadoba Tigers and Vijayanagara Veers.

This tournament serves as one of the most significant stages for budding Kabaddi players. This is evidenced by the remarkable fact that eight of the 12 players from India's recent Junior Kabaddi World Cup team advanced through the Yuva Kabaddi Series Programme.

This season promises thrilling competition with over 300 players representing 16 states across the country competing in 132 high-intensity matches.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 24, 6:15 PM - Murthal Magnets vs Maurya Mavericks

Match 2: September 24, 7:30 PM - Aravali Arrows vs Nilgiri Knights

Match 3: September 24, 8:45 PM - Chola Veerans vs Himalayan Tahrs

Match 4: September 24, 10:00 PM - Panchala Pride vs Maratha Marvels

Match 5: September 25, 10:00 AM - Sindh Sonics vs Hampi Heroes

Match 6: September 25, 11:15 AM - Chambal Challengers vs Kaziranga Rhinos

Match 7: September 25, 12:30 PM - Periyar Panthers vs Vijayanagara Veers

Match 8: September 25, 4:00 PM - Palani Tuskers vs Tadoba Tigers

Match 12: September 26, 10:00 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match13: September 26, 11:15 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match 14: September 26, 12:30 PM- TBD vs TBD

Match 15: September 26, 4:00 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 16: September 26, 5:15 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 17: September 26, 6:30 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 18: September 26, 7:45 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 19: September 27, 10:00 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match 20: September 27, 11:15 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match 21: September 27, 12:30 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 22: September 27, 4:00 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 23: September 27, 5:15 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 24: September 27, 6:30 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 25: September 27, 7:45 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 26: September 28, 10:00 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match 27: September 28, 11:15 AM - TBD vs TBD

Match 28: September 28, 12:30 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 29: September 28, 4:00 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 30: September 28, 5:15 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 31: September 28, 6:30 PM - TBD vs TBD

Match 32: September 28, 7:45 PM - TBD vs TBD

Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023: Full Squads

Aravalli Arrows

Dev Gurjar, Gopal Singh, Jaiveer Kanaram Choudhary, Kapil Gurjar, Lokesh Ghosliya, Monu Kumar, Monu Verma, Nakul Saini, Pankaj Yadav, Yuvraj Choudhary

Chola Veerans

Balabharathi Ambedkar, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Mahindra Prasad, Manikandan Kumab, P Ram Kumar, R Sridhar, R Vijay Kumar, Sarath Raj, Vignesh Babu, Vinith Munichamy

Chambal Challengers

Ajay Maravi, Anil Ratre, Dipendra Bhuiya, Diven Kumar Karsh, Liladhar Yadav, Manish Yadav, Moolchand Marko, Moolchand Sahu, Phoolchand Singh, Surendra Kanwar, Vaibhav Neram, Vijay Sahu, Vikash Gupta, Yogesh Sahu

Hampi Heroes

Abhishek Panwar, Ajay Yadav, Anuj Negi, Ayush Kumar, Gautam Singh Rathore, Gourav Mahesh, Kapoor Kumar, Kunal Tanwar, Nikhil Nagar, Rupesh Sahu, Shantanu Singh, Shubham Bhidhuri, Sunny Bhati, Suraj Choudhary, Vikram Singh, Vineet Mavi, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Udham, Vishwas Pyarelal, Vivek Kumar

Himalayan Tahrs

Aman Kumar, Aman Kumar, Anmol Thakur, Chandan Sharma, Chintu Chahal, Daksh Hooda, Des Raj, Kamal Raj, Manish Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nikhil Thakur, Ravi Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Rohit Sangwan, Safi Mohammad, Sahil Bumrah, Sahil Jaswal, Sahil Rohila, Shivam Sharma, Vishal Patiyal

Kaziranga Rhinos

Akhil Debbarma, Brajpal Singhgour, Chandra Naik, Chinmay Choudhury, Deepak Choudhary, Hariom Choudhary, Jaswant Yadav, Mukesh Choudhary, Nagendra Rathore, Rahul Choudhary, Sagar Debbarma, Sardar Choudhary, Shashank Acharya, Shreyas Kumar, Somesh Kalasannnavar, Someshwara Darshan, Sourab Das, Sushanth Shetty, Udaymanik Debnath, Vinod Sandimani

Maurya Mavericks

Basanta Kumar Nayak, Bhupendra Raut, Biswajit Jena, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Jhankar Prasad Raut, Jitendra Raut, Kamraju Kadraka, Karunakar Bahera, Kunal Bhoi, Laxman Nayak, Lipuna Pradhan, Pabitra Pujari, Rahul Das, Rashmi Bal, Ruda Narayan Rout, Santosh Kumar Barik, Sohel Khan, Subhasish Swain, Sujit Patra, Sumit Kumar

Maratha Marvels

Akash Kamal, Ali Goundi, Ashish Velip, Bhargav Mandrekar, Chandrakant Ghadi, Ibrahim Shaikh, Jeelani Kadir, Jeetlal Pal, Kartik Gaonkar, Khajmuddin Janagundi, Laxman Gawda, Lohit Naik, Makhan Hazra, Navin Doudar, Rahul Jasawal, Rahul Nagavat, Rakesh Mallapur, Sankalp Gad, Sitam Swain, Vedang Kudke

Murthal Magnets

Akshay Kumar, Amish Rathee, Amit Rathee, Ankit Dhull, Ankit Saharwa, Ashish Narwal, Mayank Saini, Naveep Singh, Nitin Jangra, Prince Kumar, Ritik Radheshyam, Rohit Rathee, Sachin Kumar, Sagar Rawal, Sawan Khatri, Sonu Rathee

Nilgiri Knights

Ankalu Jampana, Arun Vallimedu, Bashu Shaik, Chinnama Naidu, Dharmarao Olati, Emmaniyel Vaka, Gopi Chand Potla,, Harish Palepu, Lakshma Reddy Gali, Naga Phanindra, Pavan Gopineedi, Prashanth Vasupilli, Ram Babu Kolamgari, Rama Krishna Reddy Sai Sankar Gaguthu, Samara Simha Reddy, Srihari Rambabu, Srisiva Tejesh Pirati, Surya Chandra Sekhar, Venkatesh Subbareddy

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Shitiknth Gautam, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar

Palani Tuskers

Arun Kumar, Dharanidharan, Manikandan, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendra, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatarun, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan

Periyar Panthers

Anand Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Aryadeep Deshwal, Gaurav Bansal, Keshram Nagar, Kuldeep Kumar, Lucky Kumar, Mahendra Yadav, Navneet Nagar, Nikhil Solanki, Rachit Yadav, Robin Kumar, Ronik Singh, Shaurya Bahadhur, Venod Thakur

Sindh Sonics

Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav, Gurpreet Singh, Gursahib Singh, Jasveer, Jatin Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Maninder Bir SIngh, Mohandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Vishal Singh

Tadoba Tigers

Adarsh Sajgotra, Ahitsham Wani, Ajay Kumar, Aman Lalotra, Amir Hussain Bhat, Drubh Singh, Irfan Amed Mir, Irfan Ali Bhat, Kifayat ul Ishaq Bhat, Parveen Kumar, Ravinder Singh, Rohit Singh, Saddam Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Wasem Bhatt

Vijayanagara Veers

Arun Kumar Sanem, Gopal Putta, Kotesh Kuntigorla, Laxman Nallagonda, Ravi Katabhathni, Saddam Hussain, Sai Dugyala, Sandeep Reddy Myakala, Santhosh Banothu, Sharan Nadikudi, Shiva Krishna Thelgu, Srinath Tejavath, Sunny Yadav, Suraj Koyalkar, Suresh Oruganti, Thirupathi Gaju, Uday Kiran Ekkiri, Vamshi Krishna, Venkatesh Tummala, Vineeth Kumar