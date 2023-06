Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming Details

Hampi Heroes, Sindh Sonics, Aravalli Arrows, Periyar Panthers, Chola Veerans, Kaziranga Rhinos, Palani Tuskers, Chambal Challengers, and Nilgiri Knights will compete in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition from June 17 to July 19. The month-long event will see nine teams battle for the trophy.

Yuva Kabaddi Series @YuvaSeries

YuvaKabaddiSeries 2023 Summer Edition awaits us! 🤩🍿

Mark your calendars & gear up for the YKS 2023 Summer edition The wait is over we are coming back with another edition of the action, the intensity, the celebration, and mostly importantly the entertainment of epic matches.YuvaKabaddiSeries 2023 Summer Edition awaits us! 🤩🍿Mark your calendars & gear up for the YKS 2023 Summer edition The wait is over we are coming back with another edition of the action, the intensity, the celebration, and mostly importantly the entertainment of epic matches. 💥YuvaKabaddiSeries 2023 Summer Edition awaits us! 🤩🍿Mark your calendars & gear up for the YKS 2023 Summer edition https://t.co/BEUsMZ0J0m

Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, June 17

Hampi Heroes vs Sindh Sonics, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 18

Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, 10:30 AM

Chola Veerans vs Kaziranga Rhinos, 2:00 PM

Palani Tuskers vs Sindh Sonics, 4:00 PM

Hampi Heroes vs Chambal Challengers, 6:00 PM

Aravalli Arrows vs Nilgiri Knights, 8:00 PM

Monday, June 19

Palani Tuskers vs Nilgiri Knights, 10:30 AM

Aravalli Arrows vs Chola Veerans, 2:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Kaziranga Rhinos, 4:00 PM

Sindh Sonics vs Chambal Challengers, 6:00 PM

Palani Tuskers vs Hampi Heroes, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 20

Chola Veerans vs Sindh Sonics, 10:30 AM

Aravalli Arrows vs Hampi Heroes, 2:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Kaziranga Rhinos vs Chambal Challengers, 6:00 PM

Sindh Sonics vs Nilgiri Knights, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 21

Hampi Heroes vs Nilgiri Knights, 10:30 AM

Palani Tuskers vs Chambal Challengers, 2:00 PM

Aravalli Arrows vs Kaziranga Rhinos, 4:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Chola Veerans, 6:00 PM

Nilgiri Knights vs Chambal Challengers, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 22

Chola Veerans vs Hampi Heroes, 10:30 PM

Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 2:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Sindh Sonics, 4:00 PM

Kaziranga Rhinos vs Nilgiri Knights, 6:00 PM

Chola Veerans vs Chambal Challengers, 8:00 PM

Friday, June 23

Periyar Panthers vs Hampi Heroes, 10:30 AM

Aravalli Arrows vs Sindh Sonics, 2:00 PM

Kaziranga Rhinos vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Chola Veerans vs Nilgiri Knights, 6:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Chambal Challengers, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 24

Kaziranga Rhinos vs Sindh Sonics, 10:30 AM

Chola Veerans vs Palani Tuskers, 2:00 PM

Periyar Panthers vs Nilgiri Knights, 4:00 PM

Aravalli Arrows vs Chambal Challengers, 6:00 PM

Kaziranga Rhinos vs Hampi Heroes, 8:00 PM

(The schedule for the remaining matches will be announced in due course)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition will be live streamed on the Fancode app & website for free.

Poll : 0 votes