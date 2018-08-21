Zoho Corp take the women’s trophy in the Tamil Thalaivas Corporate Kabaddi Fest

Akshay M FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 62 // 21 Aug 2018, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The men's championship was won by Salcomp in an exciting final at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai

19 August, Chennai: The two women’s finalists of the Tamil Thalaivas Corporate Kabaddi fest are the teams from IBM and Zoho Corp. Both from the same group, IBM lost 9-33 to Zoho Corp in their first round itself, then came back strongly to beat Elsevier 29-18, followed by beating NTC Logistics 25-11 in the semis, and becoming the first team to enter the finals. Zoho Corp however, dominated the women’s field starting with their 36-25 win over Elsevier in the first match of Day 1, followed by their emphatic win over IBM. They proved too much to handle in the Semis, as they overpowered the team from Verizon with a 31-14 win and set up a showdown with IBM.

Zoho Corp set the tone for the game by winning the toss and went into the half-time break leading 7-6. Zoho eventually won the match comprehensively with a score of 23-6 to take home the trophy.

The incredibly close men’s competition culminated with the finals being played between the Apollo Tyres team and the team from Salcomp. Apollo Tyres had a bye in the first round, and won their qualifiers comprehensively with 31-2 win over TCS “C”. They then beat Cholamandalam 22-18 in their Quarter Finals followed by a comfortable 28-13 win over Cognizant in the Semis.

Salcomp began strongly with a 23-6 win over Aaradhya Gold, then beat Amtex 34-5 in the Qualifiers. In the Quarters they faced TCS “A” and won 9-5 in a low scoring game. The Semi Finals saw them beat HDFC Bank 21-4 which sent Salcomp into the finals.

The men's finals was a tight affair with Salcomp and Apollo Tyres tied at 5-5 at half time. Some exciting action commenced, and with 4 points in the last 30 seconds, Salcomp made an amazing comeback to take the crown with a final score of 12-8.

Winners of the men's championship at the Tamil Thalaivas Corporate Kabaddi Fest, Salcomp, with the Chief Motivating Officers, Vishnu Vishal and Priya Anand

Zoho Corp wins the women's championship at the Tamil Thalaivas Corporate Kabaddi Championship