Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - Qualifier 1, September 2

Can the Gujarat Giants book a place in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Final? (Image: Twitter)
Vinay Chhabria
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 02, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Gujarat Giants will square off against the Odisha Juggernauts in the first Qualifier match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs.

Both Gujarat and Odisha were quite impressive during the league round. They registered seven wins each in their respective 10 matches and finished as the top two teams in the UKK 2022 points table.

The Juggernauts were on top of the standings for a majority of the league stage. However, the Giants toppled them on the final day of the league round and attained the top spot.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 has an IPL-style playoffs system. The winner of tonight's Qualifier 1 match will earn a direct entry to the final match. The loser, meanwhile, will have to play against the winner of the Eliminator match between Chennai Quick Guns and Telugu Yoddhas in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Bahut 𝙆𝙝𝙤ob 💯#GiantArmy, here's the SAO Foods Kho of today's match 😍Rate this Kho on the scale of 1-10 ⤵️#GarjegaGujarat #AbKhoHoga #IndiaMaarChalaang #UltimateKhoKho @ultimatekhokho https://t.co/uWJ2dIwNxG

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts, Qualifier 1, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 2022, 8:45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

We end the league stages with another win in our bag! Onto the playoffs now 💪 😍#GarjegaGujarat #Adani #AbKhoHoga #IndiaMaarChalaang #UltimateKhoKho https://t.co/PJzUsQddTt

Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts beat each other once apiece during the league round of the tournament. They recorded the same number of wins overall as well, which is why it is very difficult to choose a winner for this match.

Fans should expect this game to go down to the wire. Gujarat have won some tight games in this tournament, which gives them a slight edge over their opponents.

Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts match prediction: The Giants to win Qualifier 1 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 playoffs in India?

Fans can watch Qualifier 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho between Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English.

Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will broadcast the match in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will do the same in Tamil/Telugu. The game will also be streamed live in five languages on SonyLIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

