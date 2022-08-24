Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match 16

Mumbai Khiladis registered their second consecutive win in the competition. (Image: UKK)

Mumbai Khiladis increased their chances of a Top 4 finish in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 with a second consecutive win in the tournament earlier tonight (August 24). The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Rajasthan Warriors 56-42 to tighten their grip on the fifth position in the points table.

After the result of match number 16 in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Mumbai Khiladis are fifth with six points from as many matches. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Warriors continue to be the only franchise in the tournament without a win. They are sixth in the standings with zero points after five matches.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha Juggernauts battled the Chennai Quick Guns in Pune. The Juggernauts cruised to their fourth win in the tournament and moved to second place in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. Odisha have won four out of their five matches.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Quick Guns remained in the fourth position after a 41-51 defeat at the hands of the Juggernauts. Chennai have earned nine points from six matches so far.

Odisha Juggernauts have a chance to top the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table

Odisha Juggernauts can become the number one team in the points table if they win their match against the Rajasthan Warriors tomorrow (August 25). Looking at the way Odisha and Rajasthan have performed in this tournament so far, it should not be a surprise if the Juggernauts trounce the Warriors tomorrow evening.

The second match on tomorrow's schedule will see the Gujarat Giants take on the Telugu Yoddhas. If the Giants win the match, they will enter the Top 2 of the standings. However, if the Yoddhas emerge victorious, they will strengthen their position at the top of the table.

