Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Telugu vs Odisha Match 30

Gujarat Giants have topped the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table at the end of the league stage. The final match of the league round between the Telugu Yoddhas and the Odisha Juggernauts took place earlier tonight (August 31).

Both teams had already qualified for the next round of the tournament. The Odisha Juggernauts were guaranteed a Top 2 finish, which is why they tested their bench strength against the Telugu Yoddhas. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas brought their 'A' game to the table and won the contest 65-36.

Courtesy of their win over the Odisha Juggernauts, the Telugu Yoddhas have finished third in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. The Yoddhas recorded six wins in 10 matches, earning 19 points. They finished with the best score difference (+150) among all six teams.

Following the result, the Odisha Juggernauts slumped to the second position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table. After staying at the top for quite some time, the Juggernauts slipped to the second spot tonight because of their heavy defeat to the Telugu Yoddhas.

The Odisha Juggernauts earned 21 points from 10 matches and had a score difference of -4 in the league stage.

Gujarat Giants defeated the Rajasthan Warriors to top the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table

Before the battle between the Telugu Yoddhas and the Odisha Juggernauts, the Gujarat Giants took on the Rajasthan Warriors. The Warriors had the momentum on their side, having registered their first win of the tournament last night.

However, the Warriors lost all their momentum as the Gujarat Giants defeated them by five points. Rajasthan remained at the bottom of the table, with only four points after 10 matches. Meanwhile, the Giants climbed to the first position, boosting their tally to 23 points.

Chennai Quick Guns finished fourth and will play against the Telugu Yoddhas in the Eliminator match on September 2.

