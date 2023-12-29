Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 10

Gujarat Giants jumped to the No. 1 position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table with a convincing win against the Telugu Yoddhas. The Giants cruised to a 41-24 victory over the Yoddhas and took their tally to nine points from three matches.

This victory has helped the Gujarat-based franchise improve their score difference to +32 as well. Meanwhile, the Telugu Yoddhas suffered their second defeat of the season. This 17-point loss has dipped their score difference to -11. The Yoddhas have six points from four games so far.

Before the battle between the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Yoddhas, fans witnessed a match between Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors. Chennai maintained their unbeaten record by registering a 31-27 victory against Rajasthan.

Expand Tweet

The four-point victory has taken the Chennai Quick Guns to the third position in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table. Chennai have eight points in their account after three games. Their score difference stands at +10.

Rajasthan Warriors continue to languish at the bottom of the standings. The Warriors have suffered four losses in four matches. Their score difference is -33, which is the worst among all sides.

Odisha Juggernauts can climb to 1st position in Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 points table

Odisha Juggernauts will take on Gujarat Giants tomorrow evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. If the home side records a win, they can overtake the Giants to become the new No. 1 team in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 standings.

Expand Tweet

Even the Chennai Quick Guns have a chance of sitting at the top tomorrow. The Quick Guns will be in action against the winless Mumbai Khiladis in the first match of the evening. It will be exciting to see which teams emerge victorious tomorrow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.