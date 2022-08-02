"My mother has a new favourite team" - Twitterati reacts to India's historic Lawn Bowls gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian women's Fours Lawn Bowls made history when they beat South Africa 17-10 to win the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).

The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia kept their cool and were on the money displacing their South African opponents.

India opened the proceedings with a solitary point in the opening round. South Africa took the lead in the next end when Johanna Snyman scored two points with her last bowl.

Rupa Rani Tirkey did well in the fifth end when she brought up a good last bowl to help India jump into a two-point lead. The sixth round (end) was a good one for India as they were on cue with their bowls to extend their lead to five points.

Indian Lawn Bowls team overcome a blip

However, India lost their way soon after taking a five-point lead. Their bowls went awry and South Africa being on cue didn't help either. After drawing a blank in three consecutive ends, India could only watch South Africa restore parity at 8-8 at the end of 10 ends.

South Africa seemed to go from strength to strength and even managed to take the lead at 10-8. Rupa Rani then scored two points in the next end (12th end) as India drew level at 10-10.

India soon took the lead at 12-10 and after the South African skip Snyman pushed three Indian bowls closer to the jack, India surged into a handsome five-point lead at 15-10.

The final end was a mere formality that only delayed the inevitable as the Indian team held their nerve to triumph 17-10.

Social media hails Indian Lawn Bowls team for gold medal

The Twitterati have hailed the Indian Lawn Bowls team for their stupendous performance at CWG 2022.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mithali Raj



These Indian women have not only chartered the unexplored territory but have conquered it too.



India's first-ever medal in Lawn bowls and it's a gold! These Indian women have not only chartered the unexplored territory but have conquered it too.

7Sport



The women's fours defeat South Africa 17-10



India's first ever Commonwealth Games medal in lawn bowls is GOLD The women's fours defeat South Africa 17-10

The Bharat Army HISTORIC GOLD! Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani on winning India's first-ever medal in the Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games.



Take a bow, Queens!



HISTORIC GOLD! Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani on winning India's first-ever medal in the Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games. Take a bow, Queens!

Aniket Mishra



So so proud of this quartet This might sound generic but there's so much sporting potential in India waiting to be tapped in to - who would have thought we will be excelling in Lawn Bowls

Sayan

Such an intense and nail biting final where we excelled in the last 4 ends. Kudos to the ladies for keeping their nerves

A historic gold for India in Lawn bowls women's fours event Such an intense and nail biting final where we excelled in the last 4 ends. Kudos to the ladies for keeping their nerves

Anuj Nitin Prabhu



This bird app always manages to amaze me in different ways



Legends on #CricketTwitter who never even have held a lawn ball in their life, are now trolling the Indian team for "bottling" in Lawn Bowls final. This bird app always manages to amaze me in different ways

Rahul Ravindran



They lead 10-8 after going down 2-8



4 Ends to go...



Epic comeback from South Africa! They lead 10-8 after going down 2-8 4 Ends to go... From us having an 8-10 lead… hope our ladies turn it around… a gold in Lawn Bowls would be Cool Runnings level epic! Really praying hard! Tune in India!

Devansh seriously I don't know anything about lawn bowls but still, this closed final match seems interesting whats the scoring system in this game can anyone please tell ?

Sanjeev Gupta It is strange feeling to 1st read rules of the game whose final you are watching and cheering your country for a Gold. India doing well so far (South Africa coming back) in Women's Fours of Lawn Bowls with a 8-8 after End 9. A total of 15 Ends.

Anand Yadav Doesn't know the rules of lawn bowls but as long as India is ahead on the scorecard, everything is fine

Vikram Chandra

How many in India had even heard of Lawn Bowls before these Commonwealth Games? But the women's four team registered a commanding performance in the final to beat South Africa and take the gold! India win gold in Lawn Bowls! What a fantastic performance!!

