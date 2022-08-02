"My mother has a new favourite team" - Twitterati reacts to India's historic Lawn Bowls gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian women's Fours Lawn Bowls made history when they beat South Africa 17-10 to win the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).
The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia kept their cool and were on the money displacing their South African opponents.
India opened the proceedings with a solitary point in the opening round. South Africa took the lead in the next end when Johanna Snyman scored two points with her last bowl.
Rupa Rani Tirkey did well in the fifth end when she brought up a good last bowl to help India jump into a two-point lead. The sixth round (end) was a good one for India as they were on cue with their bowls to extend their lead to five points.
Indian Lawn Bowls team overcome a blip
However, India lost their way soon after taking a five-point lead. Their bowls went awry and South Africa being on cue didn't help either. After drawing a blank in three consecutive ends, India could only watch South Africa restore parity at 8-8 at the end of 10 ends.
South Africa seemed to go from strength to strength and even managed to take the lead at 10-8. Rupa Rani then scored two points in the next end (12th end) as India drew level at 10-10.
India soon took the lead at 12-10 and after the South African skip Snyman pushed three Indian bowls closer to the jack, India surged into a handsome five-point lead at 15-10.
The final end was a mere formality that only delayed the inevitable as the Indian team held their nerve to triumph 17-10.
