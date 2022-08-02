CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins bronze, India's seventh medal in weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 71kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Monday (August 1).

She lifted a combined weight of 212kg (Snatch 93kg + Clean and Jerk 119kg) to settle for silver. In the thrilling, dramatic, and emotional rollercoaster-filled finals, it is fair to say that Harjinder got lucky in the end.

Fortune favored the Indian weightlifter as she benefited from Nigerian Joy Eze's three consecutive failed clean and jerk attempts to attain a spot on the podium.

Meanwhile, local favorite Sarah Davies swept the gold medal with a total of 229kg (Games Record) while Canadian Alexis Ashworth clinched a silver medal with a score of 214kg.

The Indian was out of medal contention for a while. However, after watching the Nigerian drop the weight bar, Harjinder jumped with joy celebrating her third-place finish.

Harjinder failed in her first attempt of 90 kgs but successfully cleared the mark in her second attempt then pulled off the 93kg in her third and final attempt. However, by the end of the snatch round, Harjinder was placed fourth with 93kgs being her highest in snatch.

She, then came out and successfully lifted 113kg and 116kg in her first and second clean and jerk attempts. In her final attempt, Harjinder lifted 119kg to take her total to 212.

This is India's seventh weightlifting and ninth overall medal at CWG 2022.

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts to Harjinder Kaur's bronze medal

Amanpreet Singh @amanthejourno

That defines Harjinder Kaur's bronze today.

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan as Ogbonne Eze of Nigeria fails her all three attempts at 125kg in the women's 71kg event..



Hanamanthray Biradar @HRoyBiradar



A thrilling, dramatic, emotional rollercoaster of an event sees Harjinder Kaur win bronze. 🥉



India's 9th medal of B-2022 🏽



Aniket Mishra @aniketmishra299 Our spectacular run in weight lifting continues!



Abhinav Dhar @Xanedro While I am happy Harjinder Kaur won another medal for India, feel quite bad for the loss of Joy Ogbonne Eze.

The lack of awareness by her coaches got her timed out in the Snatch 3rd att., and then through C&J, you could see the 18-year-old just thinking about what could have been While I am happy Harjinder Kaur won another medal for India, feel quite bad for the loss of Joy Ogbonne Eze.The lack of awareness by her coaches got her timed out in the Snatch 3rd att., and then through C&J, you could see the 18-year-old just thinking about what could have been

Kicha✌️ @kirushnankrish



Harjinder Kaur lifts a total of 212kgs to bring home a BRONZE🥉



Subham. @subhsays

Soug @sbg1936



What a lift in C&J 119kg!!!

Kudos to u



Competition is too tough !



Nigerian Joy fails to do a clean lift results in Harjinder’s 🥉medal!



Very well deserved..



#HarjinderKaur

#Weightlifting

#CommonwealthGames2022

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju



We are proud of



CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting upcoming fixtures

Here's the list of Indian weightlifters in action on August 2, 2022.

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00 PM WOMEN'S 76 KG FINALS PUNAM YADAV 6.00 PM MEN'S 96 KG FINALS VIKAS THAKUR 11.00 PM WOMEN'S 87 KG FINALS USHA BANNUR NK

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

