CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins bronze, India's seventh medal in weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 71kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Monday (August 1).
She lifted a combined weight of 212kg (Snatch 93kg + Clean and Jerk 119kg) to settle for silver. In the thrilling, dramatic, and emotional rollercoaster-filled finals, it is fair to say that Harjinder got lucky in the end.
Fortune favored the Indian weightlifter as she benefited from Nigerian Joy Eze's three consecutive failed clean and jerk attempts to attain a spot on the podium.
Meanwhile, local favorite Sarah Davies swept the gold medal with a total of 229kg (Games Record) while Canadian Alexis Ashworth clinched a silver medal with a score of 214kg.
The Indian was out of medal contention for a while. However, after watching the Nigerian drop the weight bar, Harjinder jumped with joy celebrating her third-place finish.
Harjinder failed in her first attempt of 90 kgs but successfully cleared the mark in her second attempt then pulled off the 93kg in her third and final attempt. However, by the end of the snatch round, Harjinder was placed fourth with 93kgs being her highest in snatch.
She, then came out and successfully lifted 113kg and 116kg in her first and second clean and jerk attempts. In her final attempt, Harjinder lifted 119kg to take her total to 212.
This is India's seventh weightlifting and ninth overall medal at CWG 2022.
