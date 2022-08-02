Watch: Indian women's team celebrate their historic Lawn Bowls gold medal at CWG 2022

The Indian women's team scripted history as they beat South Africa in the women's four lawn bowls final 17-10 to win their maiden gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Tuesday (August 2).

The Indian women's fours team comprised of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip). Meanwhile, the South African team consisted of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third), and Val Smith (skip).

The Indian team thrashed New Zealand 16-13 in the women's Fours semi-finals to write their names in the history books on August 1.

Considering they didn’t have the option to train on the greens until a couple of weeks prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it is a massive achievement for the girls and a proud movement for the nation.

After the gold medal achievement, a lot of doors will open for the Indian Lawn bowlers.

#India4CWG2022 HISTORY CREATED 🥳1st Ever 🏅 in Lawn Bowls at #CommonwealthGames Women's Fours team winit's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious 🥇 in #LawnBowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new levelLet's #Cheer4India HISTORY CREATED 🥳1st Ever 🏅 in Lawn Bowls at #CommonwealthGamesWomen's Fours team win 🇮🇳 it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious 🥇 in #LawnBowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level🔝Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 https://t.co/uRa9MVxfRs

CWG 2022: The historic moment when India's fantastic four clinched Lawn Bowls gold

Lawn Bowls is a sport that is completely dependent on precision and accurate judgment and has featured in the Commonwealth Games since the inaugural edition in 1930.

India opened their account after an incredible run at CWG 2022. The sport has witnessed dominance from England (51 medals), Australia (50 medals) and South Africa (44 medals), the all-time top three most dominating nations in the history of Lawn Bowls.

Not only did Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey charter unexplored territory, but they conquered it too on one of the biggest sporting platforms.

This achievement will inspire millions across the globe, with their journey from nobodies in the sport to history makers.

Watch the historic gold medal-winning celebration below:

#CWG2022 #B2022 History Created 🥇The winning moment from Finals of Womens 4's Lawn Bowls- India wins the Gold . History Created 🥇The winning moment from Finals of Womens 4's Lawn Bowls- India wins the Gold .#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/oECXz5L67g

