10 Best dry shampoos for curly hair maintenance in winter: Kerastase, Morocconoil, Living Proof, and others

Dry shampoos are formulated with oil-absorbing ingredients such as silica, rice starch, charcoal, clay, or volcanic minerals, which are typically applied to the roots of curly hair. When applied correctly, dry shampoos effectively absorb excess oil, dirt, and product buildup without any requirement for water. Regular use of dry shampoos can leave curly hair looking and feeling super-light and more voluminous.

Individuals with curly hair textures can incorporate dry shampoos into their day-to-day haircare regime. For instance, formulas designed specifically for oily or fine hair types can help add volume without weighing down the hair.

Moreover, dry shampoos made for curly hair are lightweight and hydrating, catering to the specific needs of curly hair types.

Dry shampoos are effective when used before bedtime. By following the correct method, dry shampoos can absorb excess oil while the user sleeps. To get the best results, the user should hold the product 6"-10" away from their head, spray into the root area or mainly on the oily portions, and wait a full 2-3 minutes.

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 10 dry shampoos specially meant for curly hair that are worth a try during the winter.

1) Kerastase Dry Shampoo for curly hair

A perfect go-to partner for those beauty buffs with curly hair, this dry shampoo refreshes and revives curls with every wash. Regular use absorbs excess oil, dirt, and impurities with key ingredients like keratin, rice starch, and vitamin E.

This dry shampoo is a great haircare companion for individuals with keratin-treated hair that enhances its natural texture.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

2) Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

Moroccanoil Light Tones is ideal for individuals with blonde, platinum, white, or gray-tone curly hair. It is an in-shower purple-toning shampoo that eliminates brassiness. Formulated with key ingredients like rice starch and argan oil, regular use of this dry shampoo soaks up dirt and oil while nourishing and smoothing for healthier-looking strands.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

3) Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

The advanced formula of Living Proof truly makes the user's curls feel like a recent blow-dried one. Its fast-absorbing powders make the hair feel a lot cleaner, softer, and better managed. Also, the product's soft and powdery scent lasts the entire day.

Price: $53 (Amazon)

4) Klorane Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo from Klorane absorbs oil, enhances volume, and looks invisible in the hair after application. Ideal for all hair types, from straight to curly ones, this dry shampoo comprises an ultra-gentle oat milk enriched with starch and silica that control oil and odors. Besides, the active ingredient in organically harvested oat milk eases scalp irritations.

Price: $24 (Amazon)

5) Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo

This is a great option for those individuals with curls who are always on the go. Thanks to its superior absorbency and invisibility, regular use eliminates excess oil and gives it a bit of volume.

This dry shampoo caters to the required product buildup and gives a refreshed look. Its key ingredients, like keratin, wheat protein, and pea protein, make the hair look healthier without drying out the scalp.

Price: $15 (Amazon)

6) Billie Floof Dry Shampoo

An aerosol-free powder, this dry shampoo is the best bet during the winter. This dry shampoo, bottled in an attractive-looking round canister, absorbs dirt, grime, and grease, courtesy of its baking soda and rice starch. Regular use strengthens the curly hair strands with biotin.

Price: $14 (Amazon)

7) Dove Care Between Washes Brunette Dry Shampoo

The perfect haircare partner for dark-haired beauties, Dove's Between Washes Brunette dry shampoo boasts the highest chances of invisibility on the user's hair strands. This is a medium-weight haircare product with decent absorption capability and a light-as-air formula that leaves hair feeling clean and super soft.

Price: $33 (Amazon)

8) Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

This Perk Up Dry Shampoo from the brand Amika absorbs grease while providing a good amount of extra volume and body. This dry shampoo also gives a clean finish and aromatizes the hair curls with a heavy vanilla scent.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

9) Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

Never weighing down the hair curls, Oribe absorbs product buildup, oil, and impurities owing to its perfect blend of translucent powders.

A bit pricey, but for those in love with their precious locks, this dry shampoo is worth the splurge. With regular use, this dry shampoo gives a luxurious feel, absorbs excess oil, and adds volume to the roots without making them look stiff.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

10) OGX Extra Strength Refresh + Restore Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo is designed to draw out excess scalp oil courtesy of its active formula of coconut oil, which nourishes and adds shine and softness to the curly hair strands. Giving out an aquatic aroma, this refreshing dry shampoo from the haircare brand OGX strengthens and restores the lost luster of the tresses.

Price: $76 (Walmart)

These ten dry shampoos for curly hair are perfect haircare partners during the winter. These haircare products can be purchased from e-commerce platforms or some of their in-house websites.