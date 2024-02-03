10 Best underrated Valentine's Day perfumes 

With the season of romance approaching, this is the ideal time to experiment with the olfactory senses with some underrated Valentine's Day perfumes. A perfume enthusiast can switch up their game with some underrated Valentine's Day perfumes to smell great this month of romance.

These hidden gems are perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd with their scent. Despite not being household names, these perfumers come from reputable brands and boast delightful aromas. These underrated Valentine's Day perfumes can be paired with various outfits and occasions.

Blended with some classically romantic notes, like bright florals, juicy fruits, tangy lemons, and woody and musky undertones, these perfumes elevate the Valentine's Day scent game in a unique and memorable way.

The impressive 10 underrated Valentine's Day perfumes

For the perfume enthusiast seeking a break from the routine and longing for a scent that stands out, the quest for something new that no one has heard about or sprinkled. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list below of 10 underrated Valentine's Day perfumes that smell just as good, or even better than the famous ones.

Diptyque: Eau des Sans Hair Mist (Hair Perfume)

Saint Julep

Floral Street: Wonderland Peony

Kimberly: New York Artsy

Guerlain: Cuir Béluga

She Was an Anomaly

Sehr Al Sheila

Miami Blossom

Phuong Dang: Liquid Red Unisex Eau de Parfum

Byredo: Night Veils Casablanca Lily Extrait de Parfum

1) Diptyque: Eau des Sans Hair Mist (Hair Perfume)

Unlike many hair perfumes, Eau des Sans uses a spritz to freshen up the user's scalp and tame frizzy hairs while giving them an aromatic blast. The scent’s camellia oil promotes collagen growth and moisturizes both the hair and scalp.

With top notes of orange blossom, middle notes of juniper berry, and base notes of patchouli and angelica root, this hair mist is something to experiment with this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $60 (Walmart)

2) Saint Julep

One of the go-to scents for many perfumers, this EDP manages to keep freshness without being too overbearing. With the perfect blend of sweet mint, tangerine, bourbon, and sugar cubes, this fragrance smells like relishing ice-cold mint tea during spring mornings.

Price: $95 (Official website)

3) Floral Street: Wonderland Peony

A simple perfume that embodies a strong sense of femininity is an ideal aroma for those who seek to have a fresh and floral scent in their Valentine’s Day beauty wardrobe.

Crafted by Jérôme Epinette, this fragrance includes notes of Sicilian lemon, pink berries, pink guava, violet, peony accord, raspberry flower, vanilla bean, pink cotton candy, cedarwood, and vetiver.

Price: $89 (Sephora)

4) Kimberly: New York Artsy

This sweet and inviting fragrance from Kimberly stays longer than a perfumer wears. The Kimberly New York Artsy, with the fruity-floral notes of red candied apples, violet, and marshmallow accord, is well-blended with creamy sandalwood base notes.

This underrated EDP, with its simplistic design and soft effect on the perfumer's olfactory senses, is just like a spontaneous Valentine's Day date.

Price: $129 (Official website)

5) Guerlain: Cuir Béluga

Launched in 2005, the Cuir Béluga from L'Art & La Matière Collection, an underrated juggernaut of a fragrance from the giant Guerlain, is a refined creation from masters like Olivier Polge.

This aromatic masterwork is an exuberant fragrance with notes of mandarin orange, immortelle flower, leather, amber, heliotrope, and vanilla. Its warmth of leather mixed with mandarin gives it a smooth and elegant, forever classic fragrance.

Price: $380 (Official website)

6) She Was an Anomaly

One of the most wearable yet interesting scents, this underrated perfume is a combination of flowery, powdery, and musky.

This scent has something that many other powdery aromas cannot grasp. Its well-balanced composition features, delicate powdery vanilla, fresh iris, and sandalwood. The result is an aromatic genius that earns its place on the list of underrated Valentine's Day perfumes.

Price: $98 (Official website)

7) Sehr Al Sheila

This Swiss Arabian perfume is strong, a bit sharp, and better suited for nighttime wear. Deliciously spicy and yet sensually floral, this EDP is a perfect mix of agarwood, rose, and patchouli, giving out an enticing and ever-lasting aroma.

Price: $109 (Official website)

8) Miami Blossom: Escada

This is one of the best tropical EDPs, which is thoroughly fresh and joyful, reminiscing about the summer days. With its summery floral-fruity blends of jasmine, bergamot, pear, and vanilla, it is fun every time a perfumer wears it.

Price: $30 (Walmart)

9) Phuong Dang: Liquid Red Unisex Eau de Parfum

This underrated EDP is especially perfect for Valentine’s Day, thanks to its boozy, long-lasting aroma. This EDP is well-balanced with notes of rose petals, champagne, whiskey, suede, and mahogany and comes in a bright red, sleek-looking glass bottle—perfect for those Valentine's Day special gifts.

Price: $80 (Sephora)

10) Byredo: Night Veils Casablanca Lily Extrait de Parfum

This perfume from Byredo is not cheap, but splurging on yourself during Valentine’s Day needs no excuses. Looking pretty on a vanity, this EDP smells good, thanks to the mix of jasmine, lily, and rose.

Price: $361 (Walmart)

During this romantic season, perfume enthusiasts have the freedom to experiment with their aromatic desires with these ten best-underrated Valentine's Day perfumes. These delightfully scented gems can be purchased from their in-house sites or e-commerce platforms like Sephora, Walmart, and Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are some of the underrated Valentine's Day perfumes?

A scent lover can try floral, fruity, or woody perfume notes for a unique and enchanting scent.

2) Are all the underrated perfumes budget-friendly?

Yes, most underrated perfumes come at a pocket-friendly price, offering great value for money.

3) Do underrated Valentine's Day perfumes make good gifts for loved ones?

Yes, the most underrated Valentine's Day perfumes can be thoughtful and unique gifts for loved ones.