11 Best hair masks for dull and damaged hair: Glimmr, Pantene, Sauce Beauty and others explored

Masks are an important part of the hair-care routine. Whether the hair has been subjected to extreme heat, color treatments, or environmental stress, finding the right world of masks can make a world of difference in restoring health, shine and vitality to dull and damaged hair.

In this comprehensive guide, SK team delves into the top 11 hair masks to breathe life back into lusterless hair. From luxury brands like Kerastase to easy options like Glimmr, Pantene, Sauce Beauty, and more, we explore the key features and benefits of each product.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

Key benefits of using hair mask

These amazing hair masks promise to revive your hair by hydrating it from the inside out. Using hair masks twice weekly is recommended to see desired results. More importantly, a healthy scalp is always needed for better hair growth, and some products offer ingredients that help combat such scalp hair problems.

11 best hair maks to try in 2024

Kérastase Chronologiste Masque Intense Régénérant

Glimmr 10-Minute Vitamin-Infusion Hair Mask

Pantene Pro-V Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask

Sauce Beauty deep moisture mask guacamole whip

Brioge Deep Conditioning Mask

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Mask

Ouai Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Aveda Nutriplenish Treatment Masque Deep Moisture

Odele Beauty Moisture Mask

1) Kérastase - Chronologiste Masque Intense Régénérant (55$)

Known for its youthful vibrancy and rejuvenation, Chronologiste Masque Intense Régénérant hair mask by Kérastase combines Hyaluronic acid, Abyssine, and Vitamin E. It provides deep nourishment, moisture and shine to hair. With a signature scent and long-lasting frizz control, this luxurious hair mask provides a sensory experience that leaves hair soft, shiny and bouncy.

Price: 55$ (Kérastase's official website)

2) Glimmr 10-Minute Vitamin-Infusion Hair Mask (23$)

Glimmr presents a vegan superfood hair mask. This 10-Minute Vitamin-Infusion Hair Mask addresses the aftermath of years of coloring and heat styling, transforming dry, dull, and brittle hair into a lustrous mane. Infused with a potent blend of 100% natural vitamins, minerals, proteins, and amino acids, Glimmr offers an instant moisturizing effect, restoring hair health and promoting growth.

Carefully curated ingredients of this product, namely Ficus Carica (FIG) Fruit Extract, Guava Leaf Extract, and Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, underscore the commitment to nourishing hair follicles and repairing strands. A weekly application of Glimmr for merely 10 minutes promises a remarkable shift from lifeless locks to a revitalized, healthy shine.

Price: 23$ (Glimmr's official website)

3) Pantene Pro-V Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask (12.99$)

Pantene Pro-V Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask is formulated to bond damage and strengthen hair against breakage. The dense formula and Pro-V Melting Pearls technology deliver visible results in just 5-7 minutes, leaving hair strong, soft and smooth

Price: 12.99$ (Pantene's official website)

4) Sauce Beauty Deep Moisture Mask Guacamole Whip (12.99 $)

Sauce Beauty's Guacamole Whip is a highly moisturizing treatment infused with avocado, jarrah honey, argan oil, and monoi oil. It repairs damaged hair, smooths frizz, and leaves hair feeling soft and nourished.

Price: 12.99$ (Saucebeauty's official website)

5) Brioge Deep Conditioning Mask (39$)

Brioge Deep Conditioning Mask is suitable for all hair types and textures, providing a balance of protein and moisture to strengthen damaged hair and prevent future breakage. High in corn, wheat and soy protein, this natural food has received numerous awards and certifications for its effectiveness.

Price: 39$ (Brioge's official website)

6) Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask (30$)

The No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask comes with patented Olaplex Bond Building technology. This cleansing mask delivers intense moisture, shine and body to hair in just 10 minutes. The concentrate penetrates deep into the hair shaft, ensuring a nourished hairstyle with every application.

Price: 30$ (Amazon and Olaplex's official website)

7) Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Mask (32$)

The All Soft Heavy Cream mask is formulated with Redken's Moisture Complex and Argan Oil. This mask replenishes moisture, controls damp hair, and gives hair a beautiful shine and smoothness.

Its quick results and compatibility with existing shampoos make it an easy choice for those individuals who want to achieve silky smooth hair without the hassle of an elaborate hair care routine.

Price: 32$ (Redken's official website)

8) Ouai Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque (38$)

Ouai Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque aims to repair split ends, fight frizz, and strengthen fine-to-medium strands. This hair mask restores moisture and leaves hair smooth, shiny and healthy.

With nourishing ingredients like shea butter, panthenol and hydrolyzed keratin, it helps in managing chemically-damaged hair from years of hair coloring and using heat tools

Price: 38$ (Ouai's official website)

9) Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask (39$)

Infused with argan oil, linseed extract and glycerin, Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask leaves hair healthy, strong, shiny and manageable. Perfect for medium to coarse dry hair types, it provides lasting hydration and nourishment for healthy-looking curls that don't feel like straw upon touching.

Price: 39$ (Amazon, Sephora and Moroccanoil's official website)

10) Aveda Nutriplenish Treatment Masque Deep Moisture (65$)

Aveda Nutriplenish Treatment Masque comes with 4x the hydration of untreated hair. This deeply decadent cream hair masque restores depleted, dull, and dry hair with instant nutrient-infused hydration and shine.

Packed with nourishing ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, mango butter, and coconut oil, it leaves hair soft, smooth, and healthy-looking.

Price: 65$ (Aveda's website)

11) Odele Beauty Moisture Mask (12$)

Harnessing the power of Argan and Jojoba plant proteins, Odele Beauty’s Moisture Mask deeply hydrates, repairs and nourishes all hair types and textures. Its amino acid-rich formula adds shine and reduces breakage, leaving hair healthy, smooth and ready for anything.

Price: 12$ (Odele Beauty's website or Amazon)

Investing in a quality hair mask is essential for anyone looking to revitalize dry, damaged hair and restore its former glory.