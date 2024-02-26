Top 11 beard dyes to color your facial hair

Beard dyes are specifically formulated to color facial hair, providing natural and even coverage. Most beard dyes come in varied shades to suit different hair colors and personal preferences—a perfectly natural means of coloring without causing any irritation or side effects. When choosing beard dyes, it is important to select a product that is crafted for facial hair to ensure safety.

Many beard dyes also include conditioning agents to help keep the hair soft and manageable. It is important to carefully follow the instructions provided with the beard dyes to achieve the best results.

Additionally, performing a patch test is recommended to check for any potential allergic reactions.

Enhance coloring facial hair with the top 11 beard dyes

With plenty of reasons to dye the beard, men may notice that their facial hair, once it grows out enough, is a different color than the hair on their head. Or they might notice more white or gray hairs propping up in their beard, which can be common too. To assist with the same, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 11 beard dyes for facial hair coloring:

Cremo No Mix No Mess Hair & Beard Color

Just for Men Control GX Gray-Reducing Beard Wash

Grizzly Mountain Beard Dye

True Sons Hair Dye for Men

Godefroy Tint Kit

Cleverman Custom Beard Dye

SoftSheen-Carson Dark & Natural Hair Dye

Just for Men Mustache & Beard Dye

Colorsmith Custom Hair Color Case

VOLT Instant Beard Color

Madison Reed MR. Hair Color

1) Cremo No Mix No Mess Hair & Beard Color

This no-mix hair and beard dye color from the haircare brand Cremo is perfect for people who are always on the go. By not being bothered with all the added nuances, like gloves, time, and consistent dripping, Cremo's beard dyes come in tube form with a brush applicator for easy application in seconds. As a cookie point, this beard dye is available in seven variants and can last about six weeks.

Price: $39 (Amazon)

2) Just for Men Control GX Gray-Reducing Beard Wash

A real time-saver for men, this beard dye is an innovative, gradual dye in a beard wash form. This beard wash is suitable for daily use during the shower, with a formula that slowly blackens gray hair by blending seamlessly into the rest of the user's beard.

Price: $10 (Walmart)

3) Grizzly Mountain Beard Dye

This is a natural beard dye that uses ingredients like henna to achieve a similar darkening effect. The user has to mix up the powdered ingredients into a smooth paste and apply it to their beard using the brush that comes with the pack.

This fine herbal powder is rendered from fresh emblica, false daisy, neem tree, henna, and indigo and is permanent, lasting for several months.

Price: $20 (Walmart)

4) True Sons Hair Dye for Men

This ingenious beard dye solves that issue by oozing out of the can as a foam with a "no mixing" technique. Once applied, it spreads easily and does not drip or stain the user's skin. It is best for facial hair, but one can use it on the head too.

Price: $50 (Amazon)

5) Godefroy Tint Kit

This professional beard dye kit comes in 20 single-use capsules. The user has to break one open and mix with the developer for a dye form. With a variety of brushes, the user can dye their full beard in one go or spot-treat smaller areas like sideburns, mustaches, and temples.

Price: $25 (Walmart)

6) Cleverman Custom Beard Dye

Cleverman, the grooming brand, offers customized beard dye packed in a subscription box. This beard dye brand comes with the creative idea of a 3-step quiz to find the user's perfect match. Thus, the user can pick their requirements from one of the eight best-selling shades.

Price: $13 (Official website)

7) SoftSheen-Carson Dark & Natural Hair Dye

This easy-to-use hair dye, specifically designed for men's textured beard and hair, is simple to use. The user has to leave it on for five minutes and then shampoo it out. This dye never leaves any dark stains on the skin and is permanent, lasting up to six or seven weeks.

Price: $6 (Amazon)

8) Just For Men Mustache & Beard Dye

Just For Men is a classic mustache and beard dye available in many color variants. It is specifically designed to cover gray hair. This dye comes with a small brush that is ideal for detail work in and around the mustache and sideburns. The user can leave it on for five minutes to get the desired results.

Price: $11 (Walmart)

9) Colorsmith Custom Hair Color Case

For a more personalized and out-of-the-box dye, this custom hair and beard color kit is a great mid-ground. The user has to fill out a brief quiz about what they are hoping to achieve and what type of hair they have. With this colorist-formulated hair color, the user has to custom mix a concoction to use at home, for a long-lasting color.

Price: $30 (Official website)

10) VOLT Instant Beard Color

This non-traditional beard coloring, which is easy to carry, is paraben-sulfate and dye-free. This beard color is infused with vitamin E and argan oil and can be applied in seconds straight from the tube. Further, this dries in minutes, giving the beard a quick color fix that lasts until it is washed out with shampoo.

Price: $37 (Amazon)

11) Madison Reed MR. Hair Color

Irrespective of whether the user dyes the beard or the tresses, this semi-customized hair color is a great investment. After filling out a quick quiz, the user will find the premixed color gel for use on both their beard and their head.

The brand also has a "graphite" alternative for those who want to make their gray hair look good without fully covering it up.

Price: $22 (Official website)

These 11 beard dyes make the facial hair look fuller with its color uniformity. Anyone can buy these beard dyes from their in-house or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.