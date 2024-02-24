11 Best body lotions for men to fix dry and dehydrated skin

The body lotions for men are formulated to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin, restoring its natural moisture balance. These lotions come in various forms, such as creams, serums, or oils, providing all-over hydration to keep the skin soft and smooth, which restores and preserves moisture.

A skincare enthusiast should look for body lotions enriched with ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which are known for their moisturizing and skin-repairing properties.

Also, picking body lotions for men with a lightweight and non-greasy formula gives quick absorption without any remnants or white marks.

1) Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion

This nourishing body lotion for men from Nivea is a specially formulated 3-in-1 lotion that uses aloe vera as its active ingredient, giving the user's skin the required hydration and protection from environmental pollutants. This budget-friendly option stands out as one of the most affordable body lotions for men available.

Price: $7 (Amazon)

2) CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

CeraVe, the skincare giant behind some of the best inexpensive grooming products in drugstores globally, uses hyaluronic acid to retain its natural moisture while supplying it with long-lasting moistness.

Price: $13 (Official website)

3) Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

With all these valid reasons, Aveeno remains a stalwart of the skincare industry. Loaded with key ingredients like active natural colloidal oatmeal and rich emollients, this signature fragrance-free body lotion gently soothes the user's skin, making it feel well nurtured throughout the most alarming of the seasons.

Price: $10 (Amazon)

4) Kiehl's body cream

Sealed with a trio of active ingredients—like squalane, cocoa butter, and beta-carotene—Kiehl's smooth-textured body cream is thick and ideal for colder months. It quickly restores dry, dehydrated patches like the user's elbows and hands, making them soft and smooth.

Price: $30 (Sephora)

5) Blue Lagoon Iceland foot and leg lotion

This foot and leg lotion from the skincare brand Blue Lagoon gives a tingling and soothing sensation, thanks to a blend of hydrating oils and lactic acid. Furthermore, loaded with extra exfoliators, regular use of this foot and leg lotion is perfect for smooth skin without any rashes or bumps.

Price: $51 (Official website)

6) Jao body oil-gel

Every Jao product goes through a scientific production process, resulting in interesting results. With the brand's gel-like body oil, loaded with plant-, fruit-, and flower-derived oils and butter, it restores lost moisture instantly. With just a small squeeze, it soaks into the user's skin and leaves behind a bright glow.

Price: $50 (Anthropologie)

7) Nécessaire Body Serum

Turning any shower into a full-fledged sap therapy, this gel serum will make the user's skin smooth, firm, and soft for a long time. Nécessaire's latest body serum, rich in vitamins, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, is an actual necessity for many skincare enthusiasts looking for long-lasting softness.

Price: $45 (Nordstrom)

8) Jack Black Blue Midnight™ Hydrating Body Lotion

Infused with menthol and enriched with proteins, this lotion can be a man's wardrobe upgrade thanks to its decent hydration, defying both age and weather. With key ingredients like cardamom and cedarwood, this body lotion protects against environmental damage, maintains skin moisture levels, firms rough texture, and leaves the user with a cool minty feel.

Price: $30 (Amazon)

9) Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion

Vaseline's intensive care lotion is ideal for individuals with dry skin, offering a thick and moisturizing solution. Available in three variants, including cocoa butter, green tea, and lavender, this skincare lotion takes a few seconds to dry, making it a worthwhile add-on to any user's skin in need of extra nourishment.

Price: $21 (Amazon)

10) Scotch Porter Intense Anti-Dry Body Lotion

This nutrient-rich anti-dry body lotion features key ingredients such as jojoba and moringa oils, delivering maximum moisture, smooth skin, and adequate hydration. Its non-oily formula provides extra care for the colder days, while its delightful aroma leaves the skin smelling delicious. With its affordability, this product stands out as one of the most affordable body lotions for men.

Price: $10 (Sephora)

11) Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Refillable Body Cream

This product, celebrated by skincare enthusiasts, has gained fame on TikTok. Infused with moisture-boosting ingredients, including caffeine-rich guaranà, it leaves the skin looking plump and hydrated. Its refreshing aroma ensures long-lasting freshness.

Price: $44 (Sephora)

These are some of the best body lotions for men to adequately hydrate and nourish them, giving them a radiant glow from head to toe. Individuals can purchase these body lotions for men from their in-house or e-commerce websites like Amazon, Sephora, Anthropologie, and Nordstrom.