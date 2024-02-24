10 Bolden skincare products for colored skin: Nighttime Repair Serum, Dark Spot Fix, and more

Bolden skincare products, coveted by skin enthusiasts and beauty influencers, are specially crafted for colored skin beauty enthusiasts. Taking a significant effort to put its fan-favorite skincare products on the shelves, the black-owned, women-owned brand is obtainable from several nationwide retail stores and e-outlets.

Since the brand's launch in 2015, Bolden skincare products have had a prominent presence in Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. The founders Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa exclusively sell vegan, cruelty-free, and science-backed Bolden skincare products that work wonders on melanin-rich skin tones.

Being home to the influencer cult-favorite SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer and other expertly crafted Bolden skincare products, the brand has solidified itself as one of the torchbearers within the Inclusive Beauty movement.

10 Bolden skincare products tailored for diverse skin tones

Bolden skincare products embolden black and brown women to embrace their natural beauty with confidence. All Bolden skincare products are clinically proven, addressing the unique skin care requirements of colored skin beauties. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 10 Bolden skincare products, tailor-made for women of color.

1) Nighttime Repair Serum

This nighttime serum from Bolden lessens dark spots, courtesy of its alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) and glycolic acid, which stimulate and support collagen production. Regularly using this night serum reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while its exfoliants make the skin firm and smooth. Further, the skin's overall appearance improves.

Price: $14.50 (Official website)

2) Dark Spot Fix

This is a concentrated serum made with active ingredients that visibly improve hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and scars. Perfect for all skin types, its key components like niacinamide, tranexamic acid, kojic acid, and alpha-arbutin even out skin tone and prevent skin discoloration.

Thanks to the extra potency of niacinamide, this dark spot-fixing cream shields UV light, strengthens the skin barrier, and improves dull, uneven skin tone. The user can notice visible results after two weeks and beyond.

Price: $18.98 (Walmart)

3) SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer

A real gem for the brand, this skin-brightening moisturizer is made of hyaluronic acid and skin-improving peptides. Its SPF 30 feels light on the skin while offering UV protection for long hours. Further, this moisturizer's vitamin C brightens and protects the skin from free radicals.

Price: $28 (Official website)

4) Skin Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner

This toner, being one of the favorites of many colored skin beauties, brightens dark spots, reduces fine lines, and enhances skin texture and tone.

Its glycolic acid, licorice root, algae extract, and vitamin B5 content never dry the skin but make it feel refreshed and well-hydrated. Ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin, this toner is worth including in any beauty lover's skincare routine.

Price: $19.50 (Official website)

5) Glow Hydrating Mask

Excellent for all skin types, thanks to its hyaluronic acid, aloe, and antioxidants, this mask boosts collagen while plumping the skin texture and providing anti-aging benefits. Its light jelly texture does not feel heavy on the skin, and it is a perfect add-on in any beauty closet to get glowing skin.

Price: $19.50 (Official website)

6) Skin Clarifying Cleanser

Bolden's pH-balanced cleanser is ideal for combo or oily skin, targeting congestion and breakouts. Providing an extra boost to many users' nighttime beauty regime, this skin clarifying cleanser contains Boerhavia diffusa root extract, which lessens inflammation and safeguards the skin from free radicals and pollutants.

Price: $16.50 (Official website)

7) Skin Basics Kit

This is Bolden’s 3-Step Skin Basics Kit, which features three products that prevent breakouts and fade dark spots. These contain Clear Gel Cleanser (2 oz), Brightening Toner (1.7 oz), and SPF 30 Sunscreen (1 oz) and regular use of this non-ashy compact skincare kit improves skin texture and lessens discolorations.

A perfect collaboration of effective cleanser, toner, and SPF-infused sunscreen, these products in the kit remove dirt and excess oil, gently exfoliate and brighten skin, and diminish signs of aging.

Price: $21.98 (Walmart)

8) Clear Skin Clay Mask

Ideal for combination, oily, and blemish-prone skin types, this clear skin clay mask decimates breakouts, stops excess oil, and closes pores while giving clear and smooth skin.

Its sulfur content kills blemish-causing bacteria and sloughs off dead skin cells, stopping pore blockage. Further, its mineral-rich bentonite eliminates environmental toxins and pollutants from the skin.

Price: $12.98 (Walmart)

9) Sweet Vanilla Shea Butter Oil

A brilliant multi-tasker, Bolden’s Shea Butter Oil is good for silkening and moisturizing dry skin and absorbs quickly into the skin.

With its intense moisturizing qualities, its 100% natural shea oil made from shea nuts maintains the skin's pH balance while making it look radiant after a few uses.

Price: $60 (Official website)

10) AWAKE Under Eye Patch

Created specifically for the tender under-eye area, this under-eye patch targets puffiness, discoloration, and skin texture. Its clinically proven key ingredients, like alpha-arbutin, tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C, work together for a brighter, healthier, and younger under-eye look.

Price: $24.50 (Official website)

Trying to cater to all colored skin beauties, Bolden skincare products are crafted without any trace of sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. A beauty enthusiast can use any of these 10 Bolden skincare products by purchasing them from the brand's in-house site or e-commerce platforms like Walmart.