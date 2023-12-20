11 best Makeup Artist's Choice products to get on Christmas sale for anti-aging, at-home chemical peels, and more

Makeup Artist's Choice offers a wide range of professional cosmetics, skincare, and many other makeup products. This retail company only offers authentic makeup and skincare products. As online shopping has increased a lot nowadays, the chances of fraud have also increased.

But with Makeup Artist's Choice, this won't be an issue as they are FDA/EPA registered and offer only certified products. As the holiday season comes by, this skincare retailer has started offering an array of products with amazing offers, celebrating Christmas. Here are some of the top Makeup Artist's Choice products to get this Christmas for sale.

Some of the best Makeup Artist's Choice products include body wash, vitamin C serum, chemical peels, and more

1) Alpha Beta Hydroxy Cleanser with Tea Tree Oil

It is one of the top Makeup Artist's Choice products that is effective for oily and acne-prone skin. It deeply cleanses, gently exfoliates and refines pores. This skincare product has glycolic and salicylic acids that loosen embedded dirt and blackheads, soften lines, and refine overall skin texture. Tea tree oil provides anti-bacterial properties. It is available for $4.99.

2) Argan Oil 100% Pure Organic

Argan Oil 100% Pure Organic (Image via Makeup Artist's Choice)

Argan oil has numerous benefits for skincare due to its rich content of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids. This product helps protect the skin from sun damage, preventing burns and hyperpigmentation. With its high vitamin E content, this facial oil also deeply moisturizes the skin and strengthens the skin barrier.

Due to its nourishing and sun-protective characteristics, argan oil can also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is available for $11.99.

3) Mandelic Acid Toner

It is one of the best-selling Makeup Artist's Choice products available in the market. This skincare product deeply cleans pores and removes residue. It clears acne and helps prevent it, reduces pores, improves skin texture, and gently exfoliates the skin. It would be a perfect choice for oily and acne-prone skin. This amazing toner is available for $7.99.

4) Fade Serum

A perfect product to fight against stubborn acne marks and hyperpigmentation. This skincare product includes ingredients like Alpha Arbutin, Kojic Acid, Licorice Extract, Mulberry Leaf Extract, Resveratrol, Lactic Acid, and Niacinamide. Together, these elements efficiently help to reduce any dark spots or skin discoloration. It is available for $11.99.

5) 20% Vitamin C Serum With Phytic Acid

Vitamin C can help with many skincare factors like slowing early skin aging, preventing sun damage, and improving the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne. This Makeup Artist's Choice product stimulates collagen, brightens skin complexion, reduces hyperpigmentation, and heals sun-damaged skin. It is available for $11.99

6) Niacinamide Serum (Vitamin B3) 5%

Niacinamide Serum (Vitamin B3) 5% (Image via Makeup Artist's Choice)

When it comes to efficient skincare, Niacinamide reduces inflammation, helps to retain moisture, minimizes the appearance of pores, lightens dark patches, and many others. Niacinamide Serum (Vitamin B3) 5% is a perfect product to combat all those basic skin issues with a gentle element like Niacinamide. This product is available for $5.99.

7) Rosewater Hydrosol Mist

Rose water has several skincare benefits due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating properties. This Makeup Artist's Choice product has organic Rose water along with Aloe vera. It has anti-inflammatory properties, and helps to reduce the appearance of redness on the skin. This sensitive skin-friendly toner is available for $8.99

8) Azelaic Salicylic Gel with Licorice Root Extract

Azelaic Salicylic Gel with Licorice Root Extract (Image via Makeup Artist's Choice)

The Azelaic Salicylic Overnight Gel can be used on all skin types because it doesn't dry out the skin and makes it look brighter. This product has Azelaic and licorice, both help to make skin tone lighter. It helps clear up acne by killing the bacteria that live in pores and stopping the production of keratin, a natural substance that can cause acne. It is available for $6.99

9) Exfoliating Brightening Peeling Pads

It is one of the unique Makeup Artist's Choice products that help with various skin concerns like dullness, signs of aging, discoloration, enlarged pores, and blemishes. This skincare product exfoliates dead skin, boosts the radiance of skin, reduces large pores, and helps with irregular pigmentation. This high-quality toner pad is available for $36.99

10) 40% Lactic Acid Peel

40% Lactic Acid Peel (Image via Makeup Artist's Choice)

This power duo stands out among many other products because of its effectiveness and powerful ingredients like Lactic acid. It helps remove dead skin cells, leading to improved skin texture, tone, and overall appearance. Lactic acid helps keep the skin naturally hydrated, making it look firmer and thicker. The duo is available for $38.99

11) Exfoliating Body Wash - Glycolic, Lactic, Salicylic Acids

Only taking care of the face is not enough. It is also important to give all the good ingredients to every part of the body. And to do so, this Exfoliating Body Wash would be the perfect choice. It contains major skincare elements like 8% Glycolic Acid, 5% Lactic Acid, and 4% Salicylic Acid. It helps to control acne, oil, and dry skin buildup. The product is available for $8.99.

All these Makeup Artist's Choice products can be availed with 25% off by using their Christmas special code MUAC25. It is a limited-time offer so hurry and get all these amazing skincare products now!