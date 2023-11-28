9 best serums for combination skin for a healthy glow

Serums for combination skin are specifically formulated to address the unique needs of individuals with both oily and dry areas on their face. These serums work to balance the skin's oil production, hydrate dry patches, and control excess sebum in the T-zone.

They often contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which provides intense hydration without clogging pores, and niacinamide, which helps regulate oil production.

Additionally, serums for combination skin may also include antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental damage and soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile to calm any irritation.

Regular use of these serums can help achieve a more even complexion, minimize breakouts, and leave the skin feeling nourished and balanced.

L'Oreal to iS CLINICAL for a radiant glow - Top 9 serums for combination skin

The key to finding the right serum for combination skin is understanding its unique needs. Combination skin types often have excess oiliness in the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin), while other areas like the cheeks may feel dry or tight.

Fortunately, there are serums specifically formulated to address these concerns. To maintain a balanced complexion and reduce shine in oil-prone areas, choose lightweight, oil-free serums that provide hydration without clogging pores.

1) L’Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift

L'Oreal Paris is trusted for replenishing moisture levels and creating a radiant appearance for those seeking beauty.

With 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, it provides hydration and plumpness to the skin within a week. This serum can double as a fantastic makeup primer, giving the user a dewy complexion.

Available for $24.62 on Amazon, it also diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a youthful and hydrated complexion throughout the day.

2) Eclat Vitamin C Serum

This Eclat serum is a cold-pressed, dermatologist-tested vitamin C-rich addition to a beaut buff's kit.

It nourishes skin deeply with its clinically proven formula containing 20% vitamin C, ascorbic acid, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, ferulic acid, retinol, MSM, vitamin E, and aloe vera. It also protects against sun damage and fades existing sun spots.

With a price of $9.99 on Amazon, it has received many positive user reviews.

3) Paula’s Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster

Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster includes skin-soothing hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5 for soft and supple skin.

It has ceramides and panthenol that deeply penetrate for hydration and moisture retention in dry areas. This lightweight formula absorbs fast without feeling sticky.

Additionally, it helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, dryness, and breakouts, leaving your skin healthy.

Available for $39 on Amazon, it quickly absorbs with a gel-like texture for a plumper, more youthful complexion.

4) Simplified Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Combat the raccoon-like appearance caused by dark circles with the quick-acting hyaluronic acid serum.

Packed with intense moisture, this hydrating serum boasts a blend of jojoba oil, aloe vera, vitamin E, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Not only does it effectively target wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots, but it also restores the optimal pH of combination skin.

Priced at just $9.99 on Amazon, this moisturizing serum is a beauty buff's dream come true for achieving clear skin. It can also be used as a spot treatment.

5) La Roche-Posay Effaclar Pore-refining Serum

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Pore-refining Serum is an effective solution that targets signs of aging and improves skin texture. With its potent glycolic acid formula, this serum promotes a smoother and more radiant complexion.

A skincare enthusiast can find it on Amazon for $31.99 and it has received positive reviews from users.

6) Denese HydroShield Ultra Moisturizing Face Serum

Aging skin poses challenges, including moisture loss. If you're experiencing dullness and fine lines, try the Hydra boost.

It contains ceramides, retinol, and linoleic acid to lock in moisture, boost hydration, improve elasticity, and enhance complexion. This clinically proven serum is a must-try for reducing fine lines, and wrinkles and achieving a healthy glow.

It is available on Amazon for $79.99.

7) SNP PREP – Peptaronic Serum

This peptide and hyaluronic acid blend moisturizes and revitalizes skin, providing intense hydration. The formula is dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. It contains six types of peptides and five layers of hyaluronic acid in one product.

It helps boost collagen and elastin, improving complexion and elasticity. It is available on Amazon for $14.99.

8) Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum

The Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum minimizes pores and diminishes discoloration.

Dermatologist-tested, it contains niacinamide to even out skin tone and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and plump the skin. Zinc and niacinamide effectively tackle combination skin concerns such as excess oil, dark spots, and fine lines.

Available for $16.49 on Amazon, this pH-balanced formula enhances skin health with a blend of marine, earth, and botanical ingredients.

9) iS CLINICAL Active Serum

This active serum exfoliates gently, removing dead skin cells and enhancing skin radiance.

Enriched with blueberry extracts, white willow bark, and mushroom extracts, it nourishes the skin and brightens the complexion. Arbutin in the formula reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone, promoting a blemish-free and youthful appearance.

A skincare seeker can purchase this product for $16.49 on Amazon for smoother texture, minimized pores, and firmer skin.

These powerful serums for combination skin effectively address specific concerns and nourish the skin. By incorporating these 9 serums, beauty enthusiasts can enhance their skin health and target various issues.

These serums are available for purchase on their official website or through online platforms such as Amazon.