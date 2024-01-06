13 Best shampoos for scalp acne

The journey of healthy and thick hair begins at the roots! This is why it is important to choose the best shampoo. It is equally crucial to maintain a clean scalp that does not give space for the build-up to accumulate and cause acne.

Acne-prone skin takes a toll on one's confidence amongst other things. Just like skin acne, people with oily or combination skin types may face issues with scalp acne. It is not related to skin acne or whether you are acne-prone or not.

It appears as white bumps on the hairline and on the crown area of the scalp where hair grows from. The only remedy here is to find the best hair cleanser that keeps your scalp clean and pimple-free.

CLn Moisture Rich Gentle, CLn Healthy Scalp, Jupiter Balancing, and 10 other best shampoos for scalp acne

Anti-acne shampoos give you relief from inflammation or redness and treat acne pimples. They also help in controlling itchiness, dandruff due to acne and excess oil. They are beneficial to control the triggers that prevent breakouts and provide haircare.

With the help of mild medications (if needed) and a good hair cleanser with ingredients that sooth scalp acne, you can treat scalp acne at home.

1) CLn Moisture Rich Gentle

CLn Rich Gentle Scalp Cleanser (Image via CLnWash.com)

This fragrance-free hair cleanser helps treat itching and flaking due to dermatitis and dryness. The presence of glycerin in it helps retain moisture without clogging the pores. It contains SLS so it is not the best suited for daily cleansing. One can use this once a week for a reset cleanse. It is available on the brand's website at $33.

2) OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp Teatree Mint

OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp Teatree Mint (Image via Amazon)

It is a lightweight formulation with peppermint which helps to purify the scalp while retaining its moisture. Tea tree oil stimulates the scalp and removes buildup. It contains alcohol as one of the ingredients and has a light fragrance like a hair perfume. One can buy this from Amazon for a price of $8.

3) CLn Healthy Scalp

CLn Healthy Scalp (Image via Amazon)

Salicyclic acid, one of the product's active ingredients, cleanses dead skin cells and undesired oils. It is a dermatologically tested hair cleanser that balances moisture level of the scalp to maintain its pH. It contains Sodium Lauryl Sulphate which helps in producing heavy lather and foam. For $72, one can purchase a set of them along with their conditioner on Amazon.

4) Yes to Scalp Relief

Yes to Scalp Relief (Image via Amazon)

To moisturize your dry and itchy scalp, this cleanser for hair has sage oil and salicylic acid. This is an anti-frizz shampoo that helps calm inflammation. It is clinically proven to relieve itchy scalp within eight days. One can buy this from Amazon for a price of $12.

5) Botanic Hearth Apple Cider

Botanic Hearth Apple Cider (Image via Amazon)

The formulation of this product includes clarifying and nourishing ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and argan oil. It also has coconut oil which is good to include in your haircare routine. It detoxifies your scalp and removes buildup to restore dull and dry color-treated hair. It is available along with its conditioner from Amazon for a price of $23.

6) Neutrogena Therapeutic

Neutrogena Therapeutic (Image via Amazon)

Dermatologists recommend this gentle treatment that removes crusty and flaky scalp buildup. It contains 3% salicylic acid which helps treat eczema and psoriasis. It comes with a con. has an unpleasant smell. One can buy this from Amazon for a price of $20.

7) Baebody Tea Tree Oil

Baebody Tea Tree Oil (Image via Amazon)

This is a plant-based formation that removes impurities and restores the natural luster of your hair. Its ingredients such as jojoba oil, almond oil, and argan oil soften and strengthen hair. It is also beneficial in controlling frizz. This is available to purchase from Amazon at $22.

8) MG217 Medicated Psoriasis

MG217 Medicated Psoriasis (Image via Amazon)

It treats scalp irritation and inflammation caused by dermatitis and psoriasis. It contains 3% coal tar which cleans the scalp thoroughly. It does contain parabens and SLS. It is available to purchase from Amazon at a price of approximately $8.

9) Maple Holistics Degrease

Maple holistics Degrease (Image via Amazon)

If you have oily hair, this shampoo is for you. It will detoxify your scalp and improve hair health. This has ingredients including jojoba, peach kernel, basil oils, and lemon that nourish the scalp and prevent dandruff and flaking. This can be purchased from Amazon for $10.

10) Dandrene Anti-Dandruff

Dandrene Anti-Dandruff (Image via Amazon)

This shampoo is dermatologist-recommended and clinically proved to give hair a glossy, lustrous appearance. Because of the 2% zinc pyrithione it contains, there is less flaking, scaling, inflammation, and itching. It helps exfoliate the scalp and stops redness, excessive sebum production, and bad odour. This cleanser and conditioner combination is available for $80 on Amazon.com.

11) Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend

Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend (Image via Amazon)

This product is good for hair as it has ingredients such as oats and apple cider vinegar that soothe the scalp and remove buildup and dirt. It also adds shine and boosts volume, from roots to the tips. It might be a little greasy and has an unpleasant smell. This can be bought from Amazon at $6.

12) Kenkoderm Therapeutic

Kenkoderm Therapeutic (Image via Amazon)

This shampoo contains 3% salicylic acid which relieves itching and flaking which makes the scalp crusty. It does not contain any harsh chemicals or colorants and is good for sensitive skin. One can buy this from Amazon for $15.

13) Jupiter Balancing

Jupiter Balancing (Image via Amazon)

This is a sulfate-free shampoo that reduces inflammation and reduces redness. It controls dandruff because of the zinc present in it. Coconut oil is also one of the ingredients present that hydrates and prevents dryness. This hair product helps treat dry and damaged hair. You can buy this for $31 from Amazon.

Scalp acne is visible near the hairline as small bumps or pimples. These can be painful and itchy. The underlying reasons for scalp acne are many such as excess oil production, sebum production, clogged scalp pores, build up in hair, infestation of bacteria and fungi. The reasons can also be as simple as irregular hair washing or improper way of washing hair which results in accumulation of dirt and sweat on the scalp.

Some scalp acne shampoos tend to strip the moisture out of your hair and scalp, leading to more breakouts and this is why it is important to make the right choice.

A good scalp acne shampoo will use active ingredients, like tea tree oil and zinc, to help break down clogged pores and soothe inflammation, all without being too harsh on the hair. Remember, just like skincare, haircare is important too!