5 beauty products recommended by Sofia Richie 

Sofia Richie is a popular TikTok sensation with three million followers. She is known to make funny videos with her husband and share the products she uses to achieve glowing skin.

Sofia Richie's TikTok content mainly consists of Get-Ready-With-Me (GRWM) videos. In these videos, she showcases her makeup routine, which typically features minimal makeup with dewy formulations.

Notably, Sofia Richie's wedding look drew a great deal of attention. She wore minimal makeup and still looked stunning, leaving makeup enthusiasts wondering how she achieves an effortless appearance.

Sofia Riche has a natural yet luminous appearance, which can be replicated using the 5 products she recommends.

Nudestix Matte Blush and Bronzer to Channel Baume Glow Stick: 5 Sofia Richie recommended makeup products

1) Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

This foundation stick is a waterproof formulation offering the coverage of a concealer, the weightless effect of a powder, and the fluid coverage of a liquid foundation.

Ideal for all skin types, the foundation stick provides maximum coverage with minimum product usage. It conceals discoloration and imperfections to reveal flawless skin with a full-coverage finish.

The description of the product on the Hourglass website reads:

"The long-wearing waterproof formula provides 12 hours of coverage and adjusts to your body temperature to effortlessly blend into the skin. It's formed in a unique triangular bullet for precision application along the contours of your face."

This easy-to-carry foundation stick retails for $49 on Nordstrom.

2) Nudestix Nudies Blush Stick

Sofia Richie came on board with Nudestix as an investor and the brand’s first-ever Nude Beauty Director. The Nudestix Blush Stick in the shade Picante is a multi-tasking product that works on the eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The blush stick comes with a dual-ended design and offers a natural flush to the cheeks with its creamy, easy-to-blend formulation.

The Nudestix Nudies Blush Stick in the shade Picante retails for $35 on the Nudestix website.

3) Chanel Baume Essentiel

Chanel’s highlighting and moisturizing balm for the eyes, lips, and face has a silky smooth texture that glides onto the skin and provides natural-looking radiance.

The case of the balm is designed with a twist-up design for ease of use. The Chanel Baume Essential is infused with a hydrating formulation that gives a dewy and fresh effect.

This blendable balm by Chanel is priced at $45 and retails on Chanel’s official website.

4) Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix: Clear Brow Gel

In one of her Get-Ready-With-Me videos, Sofia Richie mentioned that she gets her brows tinted so a clear brow gel works perfectly fine for her. The clear brow gel by Charlotte Tilbury is water-resistant, smudge-proof, and humidity-proof.

Claiming to provide the Supermodel Brow, this product retails for $26 on charlottetilbury.com

Talking about the brow gel, Charlotte Tilbury’s message on the beauty brand’s website states:

"Darlings, Brow Fix™ is my NEW! innovation to set your Supermodel Brow shape in place all day & night! It’s a long-lasting 24h clear brow gel with a silk thread brow fixing formula for elasticity + gloss! It never leaves a white cast, looks stuck down or dried out. Never stiff or sticky, instead brows are full, feathered & fixed in place!"

5) MERIT Beauty Shade Slick

Sofia Richie mentioned this tinted lip oil in one of her YouTube videos. This shade slick tinted lip oil is lightweight, moisturizing, and offers high shine. It is infused with shea butter, rosehip oil, and jojoba oil to provide antioxidant benefits and reveal softer lips.

The lip oil works as per the natural pH of the lips and hence works differently for everyone.

This Merit Beauty Shade Slick tinted lip oil consists of plant-derived squalene and retails for $24 on the Merit Beauty website.

Sofia Richie has established her identity beyond being Lionel Richie's daughter. Her collaboration with multiple beauty brands is proof of the fact that her makeup looks are sought after.