5 Best cricket helmets 

The benchmark for express-paced bowlers is 150 kph, a speed that requires cricket players to don a helmet to ensure safety. It is recommended that fielders, in addition to batters, wear helmets for their safety, particularly while fielding near the player.

A helmet is regarded as one of the essential pieces of equipment in a cricket kit, in addition to other protective gear like leg guards, gloves, etc. Additionally, it is important to buy these helmets in person, given that one must test the balance, comfort, and size by themselves to ensure a secure fit.

With a plethora of helmet brands for the 'gentleman's game' on the market, the reliability of high quality and durability increases.

5 must-have cricket helmets for players of the sport

As an important part of the equipment required to play the gentleman's game, players must invest in the best helmets for safety. Team SK has compiled a list of the five best helmets for cricket, featuring materials like steel and titanium:

Gray-Nicolls Atomic 360 Cricket Helmet Senior (£64.99)

Kookaburra Sport Pro 1500 cricket helmet (AU$340)

Masuri T-line Steel cricket helmet (£99)

moonwalkr MIND 2.0 Helmet ($99)

Shrey Sports Master Class Air 2.0 Titanium ($230)

1) Gray-Nicolls Atomic 360 Cricket Helmet Senior (£64.99)

Sported by well-known players like Babar Azam and Kane Williamson, Gray-Nicolls' helmets are certified as per EU and UK specifications. The Atomic 360 helmet is one of the brand's best-sellers and is available in navy, green, and maroon colors.

The Atomic 360 comes with a faceguard that offers protection all around the head with factory-fitted grilles that remain in place. Moreover, the gap between the peak and grills doesn’t change. The helmet has a strong outer shell, which reduces the impact of external forces on the body, while the ventilation system of the helmet will keep one cool.

2) Kookaburra Sport Pro 1500 cricket helmet (AU$340)

Kookaburra Sport claims that their designs for sports spanning from cricket to football are made to enhance player performance and offer a competitive edge to athletes. The brand's Pro 1500 helmet is compliant and certified as per Australian protective standards. The Kookaburra helmet consists of customizable internal padding.

The helmet features a lightweight titanium faceguard and a lightweight shell with a shock-dissipating lining. Moreover, the helmet has an ergonomic shape to offer better comfort and visibility, and it comes in three sizes of adjustable padding.

3) Masuri T-line Steel cricket helmet (£99)

The Masuri T-line steel helmet is the brand’s original series MK2 test steel helmet, which features a lightweight clothing covering and a single shell protection system. Dubbed affordable by the brand, the helmet is available with a titanium grille as well and is ideal for those who prefer the traditional Masuri helmet style.

The brand prides itself on being the only cricket helmet manufacturer that has ISO-accredited processes and factories, which serve as reassurance of the brand’s high-quality material and standards.

4) moonwalkr MIND 2.0 Helmet ($99)

moonwalkr’s MIND 2.0 helmet is claimed to be the world’s first cricket helmet with 30 air vents. The ventilation system facilitates airflow to avoid heat buildup while playing. A protective helmet in the true sense, the product has a unique design with rigid zones that can bear impacts up to 160 kmph, and it also features an in-built lower head protector.

Despite having additional protection, the helmet doesn’t restrict a player’s all-round head movement. Additionally, it comes with a high-carbon grille system for maximum comfort and visibility.

5) Shrey Sports Master Class Air 2.0 Titanium ($230)

The Shrey Master Class Air 2.0 titanium helmet is claimed to be the lightest helmet available currently that has received certification for the latest British Safety Standards. It is made of a high-grade Xenoy composite shell and an A+ American EPS liner for enhanced shock absorption and safety.

The helmet comprises a rear retention system with cushioned pads for a better fit and an advanced airflow system that extends to the back for more safety.

All the abovementioned helmets feature high-quality materials, comfort, and safety parameters, which make them the ideal choice for professionals and people who play cricket for fun.