The spooky spirit of Halloween is almost here and it’s time to scour Halloween makeup ideas for kids as they’re the most excited to go trick-or-treating. Right from deciding on costumes to looking for easy makeup hacks, it is important to prep for Halloween beforehand, especially before the kids change their minds.

While some of the popular Halloween makeup ideas for girls are Barbie, The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Frozen character Elsa, the popular looks for boys are superheroes. However, it is time to switch things up with easy yet creative makeup looks that make one’s kids look different from others.

This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best Halloween makeup ideas for kids in 2023, so one can use it as a creative inspiration for their children this Halloween.

Foxy Makeup Looks to Little Wednesday Adams: 5 best Halloween makeup ideas for kids in 2023

1) Boo From Monsters Inc.:

Monsters Inc. is one of Disney Pixar’s popular movies that made kids fall in love with the portrayal of cute-looking monsters. One of the characters that stood out is that of Boo which anyone can recreate the same for their children. The costume for Boo is a pink t-shirt and purple pajamas paired with two high pigtails on both sides.

Classic Halloween makeup ideas for kids portraying Boo consists of using a simple moisturizer for the base and lots of blush for flushed cheeks.

2) Wednesday Adams:

The hit Netflix show Wednesday has ignited a fandom amongst kids and adults alike, not only for the portrayal of a teenage Wednesday but for little Wednesday as well.

Inspired by the classic The Addams Family, this is one of the perfect Halloween makeup ideas for kids. The makeup includes a pale base for which a foundation lighter than the skin tone can be used and lots of kohl for the eyes. If one doesn’t want to use dark purple or black lipstick, one can use a dark shade of red as well. Black and gray shadow and braided pigtails on both sides complement this Halloween look really well.

3) Foxy makeup look:

Animal makeup is a classic when it comes to Halloween makeup ideas for kids. While animal makeup, like a cheetah get-up, takes up a lot of time and finesse, the fox makeup look can be tweaked to create a feline as well.

For the fox-inspired makeup look, one can draw features like the nose and lower part of the mouth using black outlines and white to fill in with face-friendly paint. One can also use makeup pigments for the same.

The eyes are really important for the foxy makeup look and one can use an orange or brown eyeshadow on the lids and around the eyes and create depth with an eyeliner. Finish with cheek freckles and add fuzzy years to complete the look.

4) Spooky Scarecrow:

This is an age-old classic Halloween look that has now been forgotten with every kid dressing up as a superhero or princess. Combining the best of easy costume and makeup, the spooky scarecrow look entails either painting the kid’s face in a beige or white shade or using a light shade of foundation to give the skin a pale look.

Using black eyeliner and mascara, create the scarecrow’s eyes, additionally, one can also create smokey eyes to elevate the look. Using makeup pigments or face paint, paint the nose, and draw stitches-like effects on random areas of the face using black color. One can also use a liner for the same. Complete the look with a light pink shade of lipstick.

5) Count Dracula:

Versatile variations of Count Dracula makeup for kids (Image via Sportskeeda)

Count Dracula makeup is easy to create and one can make it as intense as they want. The simple version of Count Dracula's makeup includes a pale makeup base or white face paint, red lips, and a blood-dripping effect from the lips which can be created using red face paint.

Use black and purple shades of eyeshadow to create spooky eyes not only on the lids but for the under-eye area as well. A slick-back hairstyle with the right costume complements the Count Dracula look very well.

The abovementioned Halloween makeup ideas for kids are easy to create and don't require beauty expertise. These makeup ideas are unique and bring back Halloween classics for kids to stand out from the crowd.