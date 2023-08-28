5 minimalistic neutral nail ideas for fall 2023

Everyone loves long gel extensions, but fall 2023 is the time to embrace short, natural lengths with neutral nail colours. A simple minimalist neutral nail shade or a micro design is easy to create at home with a little bit of clipping, filing, and buffing.

Minimal and neutral nail designs are in fashion now since they keep the nail look subtle and goes with any dress and accessories. These shades include colors from the beige, grey, brown, and pink family that consist of variation and suit every skin tone.

So, this article lists five sucg minimalistic neutral nail ideas that one can try for fall 2023.

Since fall is all about minimalistic neutral nails, here are 5 nail inspos that would match the seasonal fashion

1) Frosted Metallic Nails

For fall 2023, metallic manicures with a fresh finish seem to be ideal. All one has to do is choose their favorite metallic shade, be it silver, gold, or rose gold, and seal it with a mattifying top coat.

Matte metallic nails have a high-impact payoff and are easy to create at home:

Apply two coats of metallic nail polis and let it dry.

Apply a layer of Olive and June’s The Matte Top Coat ($9) and see the matte metallic magic unravel.

The end result is a subtly shimmering metallic color with a brushed matte metal effect.

2) Hot Chocolate Nails

Fall is synonymous with shades of brown, which is exactly what the season's nails are primarily about. A variety of nude browns can come together for a groovy, appealing nail result. One can use shades ranging from vanilla to deep mocha from the Peacci Nu Nudes Collection (£120.00) to create these neutral nails.

Chocolate Brown is a rich and warm color that gives cozy fall vibes when used together with a matte topcoat. Classic and versatile, hot chocolate nails can be created with shades from Dazzle Dry’s Dessert Flame Collection, especially the shade Sequoia ($22). It is a hybrid nail polish that dries in less than five minutes.

3) Gunmetal Grey Nails

Going grey is always a good idea for the fall, and gunmetal grey is an edgy, dark grey shade that looks flattering on all skin tones and various outfits. This minimalist neutral nail inspo is the opposite of girly manicure trends and will offer a moody twist for fall 2023.

One can jazz their nails up by using a nail polish with shimmer or chrome finish and give the gunmetal grey manicure a metallic look. The Opi Clean Slate ($12) and Skyline Reflect by Lakur ($16) are ideal grey shades for this look.

4) Nearly Naked Nails

If one isn’t into gothic or darker shades, a sheer neutral manicure works just fine. All one has to do for nearly naked nails is apply their favorite peachy sheer shade and a wash of soft shimmer shade on top.

The end result is a glossy and subtle shimmer manicure, which can be aced with a ballet-slipper-like nude from Le Manoir Gelcare UV Gel nail polish ($20) in the shades Suede or Essie Ballet Slippers ($10). The shade has a more sheer, pink alternative.

5) Warm Neutral Nails

A fall version of rainbow nails or skittle nails, warm neutral nails are a sure-shot hit for 2023. The best shades of creating warm neutral nails are Opi’s El Matadoring You, Bonfire Serenade, Endless Sun-ner, Coastal Sand-tuary, and Cliffside Karaoke, which retails for $12 each.

This mani is easy to create as one has to shape their nails and apply different warm neutral shades to every finger, creating a skittle manicure spinoff using fall's shades of brown.

From classic manicures that never go out of style to manicures of the moment, fall nail trends of 2023 are all over the place, be it wine shades or hot chocolate nails. As such, one must try out these minimalistic nail manicures to channel their cozy fall vibes.