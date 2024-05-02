NBA jerseys have a charm of their own. Not only do the jerseys help fans recognize their favorite players but buying and wearing identical jerseys is a way for NBA fans to connect with their favorite players.

The sale of NBA jerseys is usually thriving in addition to which NBA also designs patches that are worn by the teams during league-wide special events like the All-Star Game.

The teams also design their jersey patches for special occasions like the 70th anniversary patch sported by the New York Knicks in 2016. According to a press release on the official NBA website dated April 2024, Stephen Curry has the most popular jersey in the NBA based on data from the NBA store website’s sales.

Top picks: 5 most popular NBA jerseys explored

While LeBron James and Stephen Curry's jerseys have been a fan favorite season by season, other players are making a prominent mark in the NBA arena, the proof of which is fans buying their jerseys and merchandise.

Team SK has compiled a list of five of the most popular NBA jerseys comprising:

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors number 30 jersey

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers number 23 jersey

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics number 0 jersey

Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks number 34 jersey

Victor Wembanyama Spurs number 1 jersey

1) Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors number 30 jersey

Available in black-yellow, blue-yellow, and white-yellow-blue colour combinations, Stephen Curry's number 30 NBA jersey is a fan favorite. As per the NBA's official website, the Golden State Warrior player's jersey became the most sold for the fifth time in his career and for a second consecutive season.

The Nike jersey Stephen Curry currently sports is a white sleeveless jersey with yellow and blue stripes on the sides and around the collar area with the Golden State Warrior logo in the center. The NBA jersey retails for $119.99 on the NBA's official website.

2) LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers number 23 jersey

Dubbed one of the greatest all-rounders in American basketball, LeBron James’ number 23 jersey is one of the best-sellers as per the NBA’s official website. LeBron James wore jersey number 6 for two seasons and changed it back to his previous jersey number 23 in 2023.

NBA had announced in August 2022 that the No. 6 jersey will be retired league-wide to honor Bill Russell- a Boston Celtics legend who has won 11 NBA championships and was known to be a civil rights advocate as well. LeBron James' jerseys on Nike are available in L. A Lakers city edition, icon edition, and statement edition, starting from $84.97.

3) Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics number 0 jersey

Currently one of the consistent scorers in the NBA, Jayson Tatum has emerged as a confident player in the league which has appealed to his global fanbase as well. Commenting on his game and claiming that he is the best player in the league, Tatum told ESPN:

"I'm very confident because I know how hard I work and how much I put into this game.”

The Celtics player's number 0 jersey features a combination of green and black or green and white and retails for $119.99 on the Celtics store online.

4) Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks number 34 jersey

Greek-Nigerian forward for Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the biggest names in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks player's number 34 NBA jersey is one of the best-sellers on the NBA website and it features a combination of green and yellow or black and yellow.

He is a seven-time All-Star and he claimed that he is for Greece the same way Michael Jordan or LeBron James are for the States according to a piece on the Bleacher Report website.

5) Victor Wembanyama Spurs number 1 jersey

Selected first overall by the Spurs in the NBA's 2023 draft, Victor Wembanyama is known for his skills of defense on the court and his advantage of height. Wembanyama's number 1 Spurs jersey features a white-on-black and black-on-white combination with the logo of the team on the front.

Victor Wembanyama's NBA jersey retails for $79.99 on the NBA's official website.

The abovementioned jerseys are currently on the most-sold list on the NBA's official website. Additionally, merchandise from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors is most sought after by sports fanatics.