6 Best Vaseline lip care products to avail in 2024

Vaseline lip care products take are very effective during extreme weather conditions, especially winters. Cold, dry air and harsh winds usually cause chapped lips. It happens due to lack of moisture and sometimes, lips can get sore, flaky and can also bleed.

A healthy lip care routine can help in healing chapped or dry lips. Vaseline lip care products promise long-term moisturization, as they are crafted with Vaseline® Jelly. These products are tinted and usually have a very mild fragrance.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favourite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

6 Best Vaseline lip care products for luscious lips

We have curated some of the best Vaseline lip care products that will keep one's lips soft, smooth and supple whatever the weather conditions might be.

Vaseline lip care total moisture

Vaseline lip care aloe soothe

Vaseline lip care cocoa butter

Vaseline lip therapy original

Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Cherry

Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Apricot

1) Vaseline lip care total moisture

Vaseline lip care total moisture (Image via Vaseline)

Vaseline Lip Care Total Moisture is tested on the skin and is ideal not only for chapped lips but for dry skin as well. It provides protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays with SPF 15. This Vaseline lip care product helps retain moisture and makes the lips look softer, and glossier.

Available at Walmart: $8.99

2) Vaseline lip care aloe soothe

Vaseline lip care aloe soothe (Image via Vaseline)

Lip Care Aloe Soothe combines Vaseline jelly with 100 percent pure aloe vera extracts. It is hydrating in nature and free from harmful chemicals and toxins. In addition, this Vaseline lip care product offers an absolute glossy glimmer to the lips and should be applied twice a day for optimal results.

Available at Walmart: $7.38

3) Vaseline lip care cocoa butter

Vaseline lip care cocoa butter (Image via Vaseline)

Vaseline Lip Care Cocoa Butter comes with a practical lip balm stick. With the goodness of cocoa butter, shea butter and vitamin E, this product soothes and nourishes dull lips to bring back their radiance and softness.

Made with Vaseline® jelly, it locks in moisture and keeps lips healthy. It has a non-sticky and non-greasy texture that smells like cocoa butter. It is very easy to carry when traveling and is suitable for everyday use.

Available at Walmart: $8.99

4) Vaseline lip therapy - Original

Vaseline lip therapy - Original (Image via Vaseline)

Vaseline Lip Therapy - Original is clinically tested and considered a great way to heal dry lips and make them healthier. This fragrance-free lip balm comes in a compact size, making it convenient to carry for everyday use. It has a non-greasy consistency that feels soothing when applied to the lips.

Available at Walmart: $6.88

5) Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Cherry

Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Cherry (Image via Vaseline)

Vaseline Lip Therapy Color and Care (Cherry) provides long-lasting moisturization and repairs chapped lips, making them look glossy instantly during any season. Fortified with Vaseline® jelly and vitamin E, it gives a subtle tint to the lips along with a pleasant cherry fragrance and flavor.

Available at Walmart: $6.56

6) Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Apricot

Vaseline lip therapy color and care - Apricot (Image via Vaseline)

Vaseline Lip Therapy Color and Care adds a lightly tinted apricot color to the lips, perfect for creating a natural makeup look. Prepared with a mix of shea butter and cocoa butter, this product promises to keep moisture intact for up to 24 hours.

Whether it is treating rough lips or keeping them soft and glossy, apricot essential oil does it all with its rich and nutritious texture. Moreover, this Vaseline lip care product consists of vitamin E which keeps lips hydrated and healthy.

Available at Walmart: $6.56

Vaseline lip care products act as a protective layer and thus hydrate the skin and speed up skin cell regeneration. The result is soft, smooth lips that defy weather damage.