7 best beauty looks at the Mean Girls premiere

Mean Girls has been a cult classic since its release in 2004. Twenty years later, the movie, reworked as a musical comedy starring Renee Rapp, Tina Fey, Ashley Park, Angourie Rice, and Jenna Fischer, among other stellar actors, was released on January 12, 2024.

The premiere of the Mean Girls musical movie was held in New York on Monday, January 8, and while the movie's original memo was to wear pink, celebrities adorning the red carpet were seen sporting amazing beauty looks.

The Mean Girls red carpet event witnessed a lot of fresh faces and captivating styling that beauty enthusiasts can recreate by taking inspiration from. This listicle covers seven of the best beauty looks featured at the premiere.

7 best beauty looks spotted at the Mean Girls premiere

1) Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion sported a mermaid-like iridescent plunge neckline gown with a stylish cut till her belly button. Apart from the uniquely stylish dress, Megan went for beachy waves and surprised her fans by going blonde to channel her inner “Regina George.”

She sported dewy makeup with frosty purple eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, sheer brown shade for the lips, and a Mean Girls-inspired manicure that read MEAN on one hand and GIRLS on the other.

2) Lindsay Lohan

Expand Tweet

Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the 2004 Mean Girls movie, graced the premiere’s red carpet in a slit-black gown with a stylish cut at the waist covered by a shimmering belt. She kept the look elegantly simple and sported minimal base makeup with voluminized lashes, blush on the cheekbones, and a subtle pink lipstick.

While Lohan's ginger-colored hair complemented her beauty look, it was her manicure that took the cake. She sported a classic French manicure with white tips and a twist of golden lining beneath each tip.

3) Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in the Mean Girls musical, and she made sure to look the part in a black Christian Siriano gown with long sleeves paired with a black and pink laced-up corset top. She accessorized her look with rings and golden earrings and sported an all-black manicure.

Rapp opted for a minimal makeup look with her eyes as the focal point, lined with black eyeliner on the waterline and the lids. She wore a sheer lip gloss and a nude shimmer shade on her eyes.

4) Avantika Vandanapu

Expand Tweet

Having an Indian moment on the Mean Girls premiere, Avantika Vandanapu sported a strapless off-white gown with a matching cape designed with pink and silver embroidery. She accessorized her look with crystal earrings and minimal base makeup. Her makeup featured a light contour on the cheekbones, a subtle pink shade for the eyes, glossy brown lip gloss, voluminized lashes, and winged eyeliner.

Vandanapu's stylishly messy bun with face-framing strands and the addition of a bindi on the forehead accentuated her look.

5) Angourie Rice

Expand Tweet

Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron in the Mean Girls musical, sported a floor-length pink crystal gown with a plunging neckline and shoulder straps. She accessorized the look with a silver ring and a thin chain.

Rice's makeup was very pink-coded, as she opted for a dewy makeup base with sheer pink lip gloss, a subtle pink shade for the eyes, and a tint of blush.

6) Busy Philipps

Sporting a polka-dot gown with a huge bow at the waistline, Busy Philipps paired her outfit with black opera gloves and some jewelry. She wore subtle base makeup with a light pink shade for the lips, a frosty shade for the eyes, and volumized lashes.

Phillipps' makeup look comprised a light pink blush, while her sleek middle-parted bun complemented her look.

7) Christopher Briney

Expand Tweet

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney paired a classic chocolate brown pant suit with a 3D flower gracing his left lapel. Briney paired the classic look with some rings and formal black shoes, while his hairstyle and makeup were simple. While his look was dapper and loved by his fans, his flowy, face-framing hairstyle garnered positive traction.

Tina Fey, Monica Mamudo, Bebe Wood, and other well-known celebrities attended the Mean Girls musical premiere. However, the aforementioned looks stood out the most, allowing beauty fans to reproduce the same.