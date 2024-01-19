7 Best Cannabis colognes to add to your fragrance collection

Cannabis colognes are distinct aromas that include the scent of cannabis or its by-products, like hemp or CBD, in their formulas. These colognes' main aim is to bottle the earthy, herbal, and occasionally slightly spicy aroma of cannabis in attractive glass canisters—the same caters to a unique olfactory venture for any perfume enthusiast.

The significance of cannabis in colognes in the perfume world has gained popularity as more scent seekers are in search of herbal and alternate aromatic options.

Not designed to create any psychoactive effects, these THC-free cannabis colognes aim to provide an alluring scent for perfume enthusiasts of unique and unconventional scents.

7 best cannabis colognes worth adding to any perfumer's fragrance closet

Cannabis-infused colognes are finely curated with added complementary notes for multi-dimensional aromas. When choosing cannabis scents, a perfume seeker should opt for a rich, more complex base, minus any dominant fruity finish. Bergamot or moss accord uplifts the earthy notes of cannabis, crafting a fragrance the perfumer will wear all day long.

These fragrance delights cater to diverse perfumers worldwide. As the approval and legalization of cannabis grow in various areas, the popularity of cannabis-infused products, like colognes, is on the upswing.

Team Sportskeeda, after much research, has compiled a list of the seven best cannabis colognes that are worth an add-on to any perfume enthusiast's fragrance wardrobe.

1) Boy Smells: Italian Kush Eau de Parfum

One of the exquisite cannabis perfumes bottled in an attractive glass case, this scent features cannabis leaves, mimosa, and pistachio, alongside pomelo, limoncello, black peppercorn, basil, rhubarb, cypress, patchouli, sandalwood, agarwood, and labdanum. The result is an exciting blend of aromas.

Price: $98 (Official website)

2) Carine Roitfeld: 7 Lovers George Eau de Parfum

Crafted and labeled by a globally acclaimed fashion house, this cannabis EDP features a delicate floral fragrance that is enriched with the essence of violet leaves, roses, and jasmine. Its base comprises oakmoss, woody notes, and earthy accord, offering a pleasant mix of fragrances.

Price: $220 (Harrods)

3) Clean Reserve: Avant Garden Collection Hemp & Ginger Eau de Parfum

This EDP is an amalgamation of hemp and ginger. Its rich notes of ginger and cardamom are present in this exquisite aroma, and an energizing hint of hemp essence unifies the aroma. With its clean, non-fruity aroma, it is perfect for day-to-day use.

Price: $99 (Clean Beauty)

4) Maison Margiela Replica: Music Festival Eau de Toilette

This Woodstock-inspired EDT features a gorgeous blend of cannabis, incense oil, and leather accord, creating a heady and unique aroma. It offers an invigorating take on cannabis aromas. It is perfect for perfumers in search of a distinctive scent.

Price: $113 (Selfridges)

5) Herb Essntls: Cannabis-Infused Perfume Oil

This perfume oil from Herb Essntls features cannabis sativa seed oil and combines patchouli and dry amber base notes with citrus and bergamot top notes. The result is a velvety finish. This fragrance oil is a unique twist on any summery scent.

Price: $60 (Revolve)

6) 19-69: Chronic Eau de Parfum

This EDP, crafted by the renowned brand 19-69, has a glorified aroma for its elegant and refined offerings. This herbal-scented perfume is a prime example of the same. It prominently features bitter grapefruit, cannabis accord, and moss, while also including hints of amber, vetiver, and musk to impart an extra touch of pizzazz.

Price: $180 (Sephora)

7) Malin + Goetz: Cannabis Perfume Oil

Perhaps one of the most interesting fragrances a perfume enthusiast comes across, this scented oil has a lingering smokiness thanks to its wood-oak moss essence. It also features hints of sweet patchouli and citrus for a seductive scent.

Price: $32 (Bloomingdale's)

Perfect for any fragrance adventurer's closet, these seven cannabis colognes are the perfect 'go-to aromas.

These aromatic herbal gems can be purchased from their official websites or e-commerce platforms, like Sephora, Bloomingdale's Harrods, Revolve, Selfridges, and Clean Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are cannabis colognes legit?

Yes, cannabis colognes are legit THC-free. These are made from non-psychoactive parts of the plant.

2) Is there any typical scent present in cannabis colognes?

Cannabis colognes combine the natural aroma of the cannabis plant with other scents to create a balanced and appealing aroma.

3) Are there any hidden perks to applying cannabis colognes?

Cannabis colognes are thought to have calming and mood-boosting properties, providing a unique scent experience that can positively impact one's well-being.