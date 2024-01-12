7 Best collagen face serums for a firm skin

Collagen face serums are currently trending for all the right reasons. Collagen, a structural protein in our blood vessels, tissues, organs, and skin, provides firmness and tightness to the skin. It acts like a natural filler for the skin keeping it youthful. Unfortunately, the naturally present collagen in our body decreases by 1% each year after the age of 20.

This decline is due to various factors, including exposure to the sun, pollution, and stress. To keep replenishing the natural collagen, one needs to use collagen face serum, which has ingredients that have amino acid sequences and peptides that are all components of collagen.

Since collagen in itself is a very large molecule in size and the skin cannot absorb it easily, it needs to be broken down. Peptides are small enough to penetrate into the skin and signal the body to produce more collagen and elastin.

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of collagen face serums suitable for all skin types. Dig in to find the one that would suit your skin concern the most.

Top collagen-based face serums

1) Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster

Paula's Choice Serum (Image via Amazon)

This collagen face serum has eight types of peptides that help firm the face and soften wrinkles. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that are the building blocks of certain proteins needed by the skin, like elastin.

Using a serum or moisturizer that contains more peptides, like this one, can lead to firmer, younger-looking skin. It's considered a booster as it can be mixed with a face moisturizer or skin tint like a regular face serum. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $58.

PROS CONS Fragrance free Packaging is not top-notch Gentle, can be mixed with other skincare products

2) Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion

Murad Serum with Collagen (Image via Amazon)

Murad Face Serum has many collagen-boosting amino acids along with glycerin and a blend of botanical extracts that are rich in antioxidants. It can be mixed with other skincare products, acting as a booster serum.

You can simply apply it after cleansing your skin and top it up with a moisturizer. It has a target to resolve, which is forehead wrinkles or crow eyes. It's hydrating and plumps the skin. Available to purchase for $89 from Amazon.

PROS CONS Works as a makeup primer as well Not suitable for sensitive skin types due to the presence of essential oils Instant plump effect on fine lines

3) Outset Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum

Outset Serum with Collagen (Image via Sephora)

The texture of this collagen face serum is gel-like, which effectively plumps the skin and brightens it. Additionally, it is vegan and cruelty-free, sourced from yeast or genetically modified bacteria. It is available to buy at Sephora for $46.

PROS CONS High moisturization, no need for face moisturizer Glass bottle packaging Vegan and cruelty-free

4) Olay Regenrist Collagen Peptide 24 Serum

Olay Serum with Collagen (Image via Amazon)

This serum belongs to a drugstore skincare brand that is available in all online retail stores for $14. This collagen-based face serum by Olay is affordable, and it does give smooth skin. It has pentapeptide-4 and niacinamide for firming the skin and providing hydration.

PROS CONS Lightweight Not cruelty-free Fragrance-free Effects are not instant

5) Skinfix Barrier + Triple Lipid + Collagen Activating Serum

Skinfix Serum with Collagen (Image via Sephora)

This collagen-based serum stands out with its inclusion of 2% niacinamide, a potent antioxidant known for its skin-texture-improving properties. Additionally, it has lipids and ceramides to protect the skin barrier. It is available at Sephora for $69.

PROS CONS Dermatologically tested Pump dispenser is not of good quality Refillable packaging

6) TruSkin Smoothing Collagen Serum

TruSkin Collagen Serum (Image via Amazon)

TruSkin Collagen Serum for the face is a good replacement for retinoids. It consists of collagen-identical peptides as well as ceramides to moisturize the skin. This anti-aging serum is suitable for individuals of all ages. It is available on Amazon for $20.

PROS CONS Contains antioxidants Since it consists of natural ingredients, the color may change Contains ceramides for improving the skin barrier

7) Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen

Algenist Collagen Serum (Image via Sephora)

This collagen serum is infused with microalgae oil, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids and hydrates the skin. It is a plant-based product that sources collagen from corn, soy, and wheat protein. It mimics animal-derived collagen to firm the skin. Available to purchase in Sephora for $115.

PROS CONS Long-lasting, quantity wise Heavy on fragrance High priced

Collagen face serums are a great addition to one's skincare routine. Since, the gradual loss of natural collagen, occurring at a rate of about 1% each year after the age of 20, highlights the importance of replenishing the skin with collagen.