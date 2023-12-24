7 best Dermatologist-certified night creams of 2023: Paula’s Choice, CeraVe, SkinMedica and more

Night creams certified by dermatologists are a valuable addition to any skincare regimen. These creams are specifically designed to revitalize and nourish the skin as the user sleeps, making them a powerful ally in the battle against aging and other common skin problems. Unlike day creams, night creams are formulated to be richer and more hydrating, as the skin loses more moisture at night.

Infused with skin-friendly ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, these creams work to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, enhance skin texture and tone, and boost hydration levels.

Moreover, since these creams are dermatologist-certified, users can rest assured that they are both safe and effective for their skin.

Paula's Choice, CeraVe, SkinMedica, and the top 4 other dermatologist-approved night creams of 2023

Night creams that are certified by dermatologists have components like retinol and peptides that encourage the production of collagen and cell turnover. These components aid in the regeneration and repair of the skin, leading to a complexion that is more radiant and youthful.

Night creams can tackle specific skin issues like hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and fine lines. If an individual looking for beauty incorporates a night cream of high quality in their skincare regimen, they can have healthier and more attractive skin every day when they wake up.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven dermatologist-certified night creams of 2023 that are both safe and effective for all skin types.

1) Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream

For those new to retinol, it is best to start with lower-strength products like Paula's Choice Intensive Repair Cream.

This retinol formula helps moisturize and revitalize dry skin while minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, it contains hyaluronic acid, which enhances skin fullness and locks in hydration.

This product is available on Amazon for $38.

Pros Cons Contains retinol-peptides Jojoba oil causes skin break-outs for some Affordable No scent

2) CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

CeraVe's cream is an affordable and effective skincare investment.

Its texture is rich and non-greasy, with essential ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to repair the skin's barrier and keep it hydrated. It is non-comedogenic, preventing breakouts by not clogging pores.

At $15 on Amazon, it is an excellent drugstore option.

Pros Cons Good for sensitive skin Might lead to skin break-outs Affordable Soothes skin

3) SkinMedica Dermal Repair Cream

This moisturizing night cream deeply nourishes the skin using hyaluronic acid and squalene. It also reinforces and mends the skin barrier with allantoin and panthenol.

Moreover, it contains vitamins C and E that aid in safeguarding the skin against environmental stressors and free radicals. The cream is ideal for individuals with sensitive skin and is unscented.

It can be purchased from Amazon for $131.

Pros Cons Does not clog pores Expensive Moisturizes well Perfect for daily use

4) Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Night Cream

Cetaphil’s Rich Hydrating Night Cream is an ultra-hydrating option for those with dry or sensitive skin.

It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to deliver the moisture skin needs overnight. Enriched with olive extract, it provides deep nourishment while the user sleeps.

This fragrance-free formula is non-comedogenic and priced at $13 on Amazon.

Pros Cons Hypoallergenic Not suitable for all skin types Non-oily texture Affordable

5) Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair

This sleep mask is similar to a potent night cream. It is highly nourishing and gentle on sensitive and irritated skin, and it's enriched with numerous antioxidants.

Its texture is buttery and it absorbs easily into the skin. This cream contains skin-friendly ingredients, and it doesn't cause any skin breakouts.

A beauty enthusiast can find it on Amazon for $87, making it an ideal option for nighttime skincare.

Pros Cons Repairs dry cell Not pleasant smelling Does not clog pores Affordable

6) SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore

Despite the higher price, investing in this product is worthwhile due to its exclusive formula, which contains fatty acids, cholesterol, and ceramides.

These ingredients are specifically formulated to target dry and aging skin and provide everything a skincare enthusiast needs to repair a damaged skin barrier, resulting in a more hydrated and voluminous appearance.

It can be purchased from Amazon for $150.

Pros Cons Deeply moisturizes skin Expensive Active cell repair Paraben-free

7) Olay Regenerist Night Cream

The Regenerist Night Cream is made with a peptide-B3 blend and green tea extracts that moisturize and exfoliate the skin.

The formula contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and aminopeptides, which reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, and provide deep hydration. It enhances skin cell turnover while sleeping, resulting in a more youthful appearance.

It can be purchased from Amazon for $30.

Pros Cons Good for winter-dry skin Leaves an oily residue Plumps skin Affordable

For those who are passionate about their beauty routine and are facing problems like dryness, dullness, or other skin issues, using a night cream certified by a dermatologist can be a game-changer.

A beauty buff can buy any of the seven-night creams of 2023 on official websites or e-commerce platforms to see a transformation in their skin and achieve healthy, glowing skin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are dermatologist-certified night creams?

Dermatologist-certified night creams are approved by dermatologists for use at night and are formulated to nourish and hydrate the skin while the user sleeps.

2) What are the benefits of using a dermatologist-certified night cream?

A dermatologist-certified night cream can improve skin health and appearance by reducing fine lines and wrinkles, improving texture and tone, and hydrating the skin.

3) Are dermatologist-certified night creams safe to use?

Dermatologist-certified night creams are safe to use, but patch-testing a new product before using it all over your face is recommended. Stop using the cream immediately and consult a dermatologist if you experience any irritation or allergic reactions.