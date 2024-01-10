7 Best Diptyque products for a luxurious scent: Candles, perfumes, hand wash, and more

French perfume house Diptyque is well-known throughout the world for its exquisite selection of smells that it offers in the shape of candles, perfumes, and other items. With over a million followers on Instagram, the brand has created a niche of its own in the home and personal fragrance arena.

Diptyque uses only precious and rare raw materials in its blend of products to offer a unique olfactory experience to its consumer base. Apart from a global consumer base who rave about the brand, Diptyque has received the seal of approval from celebrities including Nicole Richie and Meghan Markle.

While the brand has a wide product range, fragrance enthusiasts must try out the best-sellers and add luxurious, unique scents to their collection. This listicle comprises 7 of the best Diptyque products from perfumes to candles.

Do Son- Eau de parfum, VANILLE Classic Candle, and more: 7 best Diptyque products explored

1) Do Son- Eau de parfum ($168)

The Do Son- Eau de parfum is a tuberose scent infused with the fragrance of white flowers with notes of orange blossom and jasmine. One of the best-selling fragrances by Diptyque, this scent emerged out of a memory of Yves Coueslant, one of the brand’s founders who spent his summers in Indochina. This perfume is a blend of florals paired with sensuality.

2) FLEUR DE PEAU Eau de parfum ($220)

The brand calls it an ancient myth translated into a scent. As Diptyque claims, Fleur de Peau is infused with musks that are the prominent note to do justice to the classic love story of Eros and Psyche.

Despite being the perfume's main component, musks are subtle, light, and moisturizing. It has iris and ambrette seed notes that give it a crisp edge and a little sweetness. As a result, the scent conjures up images of velvety skin and private times.

3) FEUILLE DE LAVANDE (LAVENDER LEAF) Classic Candle ($58)

FEUILLE DE LAVANDE (LAVENDER LEAF) Classic Candle (Image via diptyqueparis.com)

Diptyque produces some of the best fragrant candle formulations with the Lavender Leaf being one of their best-selling candles. The candle evokes the feeling of the French countryside infused with notes of lemon and lavender.

The name of the candle itself translates to leaves of lavender which has stress-relieving properties. The candle has a herbaceous and floral scent with an earthy base.

4) VANILLE (VANILLA) Classic Candle ($74)

Exuding to the smell of freshly baked cookies and cakes, the classic candle in Vanilla fragrance features a smoky and leathery accent. The candle is infused with dense, black vanilla pods that unveil a powerful and captivating fragrance in candle form. Diptyque calls this candle a herbarium of spices.

5) BAIES (BERRIES) Classic Candle ($74)

Dubbed the herbarium of fruits by the French perfume brand, the Baies Classic Candle is infused with the tangy coolness of blackcurrant berries along with floral and lively rose accents.

The Baies candle is the optimal combination of flowers and fruit. It is available in varied sizes packaged in a matte black or clear glass vessel.

6) PHILOSYKOS Perfumed hand and Body lotion ($65)

PHILOSYKOS Perfumed hand and Body lotion (Image via diptyqueparis.com)

This perfumed hand and body lotion smells of fig tree sap, fig tree wood, black pepper, and fig leaves. It is a delicate hand and body lotion that features a milky texture with a fragrant intensity.

It smells of the green freshness of fig leaves with the dense scent of white wood. The brand claims it feels like the memory of a summer spent in Greece.

7) EAU DES SENS Scented cleansing hand and body gel ($63)

Infused with ingredients such as Patchouli, juniper berry, angelic root, and orange blossom, the Eau Des Sens cleansing hand and body gel is a silky, cleansing foam formula. It has prominent notes of bitter orange with a refreshing blend of petitgrain and juniper berries.

The brand likes to call this cleansing hand and body gel a wake-up call for one’s senses.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) What makes Diptyque popular among fragrance enthusiasts?

The concept of scent-based products formulated by the French perfume brand revolves around bringing travel-based scents to candle, perfume, and hand wash-like products. Additionally, the brand uses natural ingredients and curates fresh, unique scent-based products.

2) On which platforms can one buy the French perfume brand's products?

The wide product range of the French perfume brand is available on the brand's official portal along with retail platforms such as Walmart, Harrods, and Nordstrom.

3) Which are the brand's best-selling winter scent products?

Some of the best-selling home fragrances offered by the French perfume brand during winter include the Santal Classic Candle, the Pomander Classic Candle, the Mimosa Classic Candle, and other unique candle fragrances.