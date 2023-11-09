7 best fall fragrances for men in 2023 

Fall fragrances are associated with autumn and often evoke a sense of coziness, comfort, warmth, and even mystery among scent-seekers. A fall fragrance for men is neither overpowering nor ethereal. They are the perfect balance between the two and perform well. For a perfume enthusiast, choosing proper fall fragrances and carrying oneself perfectly, among others, is an art form.

Whether the warm and comforting notes of vanilla and cinnamon or the earthy and woody aromas of sandalwood and patchouli, fall fragrances demand thoughtful consideration to ensure they harmonize perfectly with the season.

Frederic Malle, Roja, and 5 best fall fragrances for men in 2023

Fall fragrances are essential to completing a stylish ensemble, as they add a sophisticated touch and allure to any great outfit. Selecting scents that blend with the autumnal ambiance is vital as the season changes. The crisp air and falling leaves create a unique atmosphere. Suitable fall fragrances can enhance this experience.

Here are the seven best fall fragrances for men ruling 2023's perfume chart.

1) Frederic Malle French Lover Editions de Parfum

French Lover Editions de Parfum from Frederic Malle is an elegant and timeless fragrance for men. Its scent is not overbearing and softly pulsates on the wearer's skin. Its aroma can captivate people and persuade them to approach the user.

The perfume opens with vegetal notes that gradually become a long-lasting, rich, and dry combination of bitter woods. French Lover oozes sensuality with top and heart notes of pimiento, angelica, and juniper and base notes of patchouli, vetiver, and frankincense.

Despite its alluring features, French Lover is fitted for daily wear and is obtainable on Amazon for $229.95.

2) Roja Parfums Scandal Parfum Cologne

Scandal Parfum Cologne by Roja is regarded as one of the most elegant fougères ever created. Its ageless appeal is ideal for a guy who values life's simple but exquisite pleasures.

Top notes of lemon, bergamot, spearmint, lavender, basil, and tarragon greet the wearer. Its heart notes are delicately flavored with flowers of the valley, Jasmin de Grasse, and violet. Base notes include rhubarb, cardamom, clove, nutmeg, moss, patchouli, vetiver, cedarwood, Casimir wood, sandalwood oil, tonka bean, labdanum, ambergris, and musk.

Stunningly a classic perfume evoking a polished barbershop experience, Scandal is available at Neiman Marcus for $345 in perfume and parfum cologne.

3) Geo. F. Trumper Eucris Eau de Toilette

Eucris by Geo. F. Trumper is a macho scent that deserves a spot in any man's fragrance collection. This Eau de Toilette is a classic because of its unwavering, manly scent.

The top notes consist of black currant, caraway, and coriander, while lily of the valley and jasmine make up the center. Oakmoss, sandalwood oil, and musk provide depth to the fragrance as foundation notes.

This sophisticated fragrance is a steal at just $69.95 from Walmart.

4) Hermès Terre D’Hermès Eau de Toilette

The underground classic Terre D'Hermès is the go-to autumn fragrance for perfume seekers. After the citrusy notes fade, what is left is a cedarwood that is refined and long-lasting.

This Eau de Toilette spray has orange and grapefruit as its top notes, flint in the heart note, and woodsy notes, oakmoss, and benzoin in the base notes.

This EDT, available for $71.30 at Walmart, is ideal for perfume nerds constantly looking for new designer scents.

5) Ralph Lauren Polo Black Eau de Toilette

Ralph Lauren Polo Black EDT provides a little more twist for fragrance fans who have tried other hues and are familiar with the Ralph Lauren Eau de Toilette line.

The EDT features top notes such as mango, citrus, and lemon that make it stand out as something unique and intriguing. Its middle notes, Tonka bean and sage, and base notes, Sandalwood and Patchouli, are equally unique.

When it comes to men's autumn fragrances, this $99-priced EDT on Amazon can be a go-to for a scent-seeker.

6) PHLUR Tangerine Boy Eau de Parfum

This Eau de Prfum exudes confidence and charisma. Those who have tried this perfume claim that it turns heads.

The fragrance opens with energizing ginger, lemon, and black pepper top notes. Apple, tangerine, and jasmine petals make up the heart notes, which roll down into the base notes of amber and moss for sensual sensation.

At $96 on Amazon, this perfume is not for the faint of heart, but it does promise a day of pleasure.

7) Professor Kingsley’s Fantastic Fragrance Oils Amber White (1/6 oz Concentrated Perfume Oil)

This one-of-the-kind aroma, Amber White, is only available from Professor Kingley's Fantastic Fragrance Oils. A scent-seeker cannot help but feel happy around this perfume oil, which is crafted from pure vanilla (top note), chocolate (heart note), and buttercream (base note).

Professor Kingsley’s Fantastic Fragrance Oils Amber White Fall Fragrances (Image via Sportskeeda)

A bottle of this alcohol-free concentrated perfume oil is the perfect gift to a perfume lover for just $14.95 on Amazon, and it is suitable for both men and women to wear and show off.

Perfume enthusiasts can easily find these 7 fall fragrances on official sites or popular e-commerce platforms like Walmart, Nordstrom, and Amazon.