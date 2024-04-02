7 Best Korean perfume brands of 2024

The Korean perfume brands that fall under the K-Beauty category pay close attention to every detail, resulting in a delightful overall aromatic experience.

Kudos to the traditional blend of Korean exotic ingredients and modern techniques; the fragrant collection from these perfume brands oozes elegance and classiness in every spritz.

Noted for their authenticity, Korean perfume brands offer myriad fragrances that cater to perfume enthusiasts' diverse preferences.

From fresh and floral notes to warm and woody undertones, or minimalist packaging or luxurious glass bottles, Korean perfume brands are heavily associated with physical and psychological well-being.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (Products). Please let us know more in the comments.

7 best Korean perfume brands worth trying in 2024

Apart from K-beauty's skincare and makeup products, Korean perfume brands are proudly crafted in South Korea and are gaining quite a following internationally, in recent times.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best Korean perfume brands worth keeping an eye on and spritzing in 2024.

Tamburins

NONFICTION

ELOREA

RboW

W.DRESSROOM

GRANDHAND

Youssoful

1) Tamburins

Thanks to the brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Tamburins, owned by Gentle Monster, is the most-favored Korean perfume brand.

Originally, trendy eyewear and Korean fashion brand, launched in 2017, is also known for its solid fragrances and regular sprays, believing in the Clean Beauty concept.

The pick-me-up perfume of this brand, Perfume Balm Berga Sandal ($59.95/eBay), boasts a fresh-bitter aroma of lime cardamom, stimulating bergamot and musky sandalwood.

2) NONFICTION

NONFICTION, lauded for being the happening Korean lifestyle beauty brand, its body care, hand care and home scents, has charted the perfume industry list.

By creating each scent formulated with the finest raw materials and plant-derived components, this brand's perfumes follow the cleanly formulated option in their scent collections.

The pick-me-up perfume of this brand, Gentle Night Perfume ($155/official website) is both bold and sweet, triggered with green tea and sweet flowers (top notes), suede, moss and cedarwood (heart notes), and mild vanilla and musk (base notes).

3) ELOREA

Following suit from the 'Korean elements' combination, and inspired by Korea's rich fragrance history, this lifestyle brand proudly presents genderless perfumes in recent times. Only using Korean ingredients to craft its wares, this perfume brand is noted for its authenticity and distinctive aromas.

The pick-me-up perfume of this brand, HEAVEN Eau De Parfum ($125/official website) is a romantic floral fragrance, laced with pink pepper, passion fruit, green tea, freesia and vanilla as its keynotes.

4) RboW

This Korean perfume brand RboW merges art and fragrance in a bottle. Founded by former art gallery director, Sohyung Kim, signifies the seven colors of the rainbow. Also known for its exquisite range of lip balms and candles, this Korean perfume brand creates signature aromas emitting true Korean flavors.

The pick-me-up perfume of this brand, Black Wood ($89/official website), designed for the unisex radiates a musky, tangy, spicy and floral composition.

5) W.DRESSROOM

This Korean perfume brand, founded by well-known Korean designer and the popular webtoon star, The King Of Fashion, Bum Suk Choi is hailed as one of the top-ranking perfume brands.

Loved by BTS’ Jungkook, this Korean perfume brand's scents are known for their versatility, natural ingredients and long-lasting aromas. This is also a potential dupe to Jo Malone London’s fragrances.

The pick-me-up perfume, W.DRESSROOM Dress & Living Clear Perfume No.34 ($18.90/Amazon) reminds the perfume enthusiasts of spring, clean air and fresh cotton sheets.

6) GRANDHAND

Yet another relevant one from the Korean perfume brands aims to make day-to-day fragrances, entitled to boost the perfumer's olfactory senses to quite an extent. Initially operating from Bukchon's Seoul in 2014, has since gained a loyal following, thanks to the brand's complimentary personalized perfume labels.

The pick-me-up perfume, Susie Salmon Multi Perfume ($38/official website), radiates with a fresh-floral aroma and is infused with lemon, tangerine, Lily of the Valley, jasmine, apple and cedarwood, as its primary keynotes. Users can apply this EDP on their bodies, rooms and fabrics to make it long-lasting.

7) Youssoful

Specially meant for those in favor of sustainable perfumes, this Korean perfume brand Youssoful, boasts fragrances and body sprinkles that will remind the users of Mother Nature's beauty and serenity.

Predominantly using wood, glass and other recycled materials for the elegant packaging of its products, this perfume brand formulates its fragrance collection reminiscent of natural and exotic notes.

The pick-me-up perfume, Saint Moritz ($46.80/Arielle Store), is loved by Korean locals and international perfumers, courtesy of its floral-fruity aroma. Featuring fig and grapefruit (top notes), peony, jasmine, vanilla orchid (heart notes) and white musk (base notes), is perfect for special date night-outs.

These are some of the best Korean perfume brands worth trying in 2024. Perfume enthusiasts can purchase their favorites from any of these Korean perfume brands' in-house and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Arielle Store.