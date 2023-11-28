7 best mandelic acid serums you should add to your beauty routine

Mandelic acid serums are a godsend to help clear out any skin issues that one might be facing, particularly hormonal acne. These serums work magic in 12%-15% concentrations and help resolve common skin troubles like blackheads, whiteheads, and even cystic acne.

However, it is always recommended that one consult their dermatologist before using mandelic acid serums. Even patch testing is recommended. This is to avoid any adverse effects that the serum might have.

From The Ordinary to Exuviance, here we have curated some of the best mandelic acid serums available in the market right now. All of these range between $7-$182 and can be purchased from online beauty retailers such as Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Target, GoSupps, Dermstore, LovelySkin.

Naturium to Wishtrend: Top 7 must-have mandelic acid serums

1) The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA Gentle Exfoliating Serum

The Ordinary's Mandelic acid 10% +HA serum helps to improve skin clarity, balance uneven skin tone, and correct skin texture. The product is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive kinds.

This mandelic acid serum is free from alcohol, oil, silicone, nuts, and glutens. It is also cruelty-free. The Ordinary's Mandelic Acid 10% + HA Gentle Exfoliating Serum is available on Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Sephora, BeautyBay, and other beauty online retailers for $7.

2) U Beauty The Resurfacing Compound Skin Care Treatment

U Beauty, a luxury beauty brand known for creating smart, science-based skincare items, is known for its mandelic acid serum, named 'The Resurfacing Compound Skin Care Treatment.'

The serum is a simplified, high-performance skincare treatment that brightens, tightens, renews, and defends the skin tone. For best results, one can apply 1 to 2 pumps daily in the morning and evening, after cleansing. Those with sensitive skin can apply it on alternative days.

The product is available on Nordstrom, Niche Beauty, Amazon, Bluemercury, and other beauty online retailers for $182.

3) Naturium Mandelic Topical Acid 12%

The Naturium Mandelic Topical Acid is an exceptional serum that works on targeting dark spots and uneven skin tone for brighter-looking skin. This is one of those mandelic acid serums that work as an exfoliator to remove fine lines, discoloration, blemishes, and photoaging. It is mixed with natural fruit extracts and Niacinamide.

This clear and lightweight serum absorbs into the skin quickly and must be applied once a week at night in pea-sized amounts. The Naturium Mandelic Topical Acid 12% is available on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Gosupps, and other beauty online retailers for $20.

4) Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum

Allies of Skin has introduced its Night serum, which supercharges the skin with its 11% mandelic acid concentration. The serum helps target multiple signs of aging, such as skin elasticity, uneven skin tone, dullness, and tackles skin imperfections. This mandelic acid serums helps to prevent breakouts and hyperpigmentation too.

Other suitable ingredients mixed inside this serum that do wonders on the skin are Lactic, Salic, Hyaluronic acid, 1% Bakuchiol, and Niacinamide. Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum is available on Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, Revolve, BeautyBay, and other beauty online retailers for $105.

5) Wishtrend Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water

The Wishtrend Mandelic Acid serum is a well-known Korean beauty skincare tool that contains 5% superficial exfoliation. The serum works as a gentle skin exfoliator by exfoliating without disrupting or irritating the natural oils of the face. This all happens because the product contains Centella Asiatica, which works as a soothing antioxidant.

One of the most versatile mandelic acid serums available, this enhances the texture of the skin and diminishes fine lines and hyperpigmentation, all while maintaining a soothing and moisturized state. Wishtrend Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water is available on Amazon, YesStyle, BeautyBay, and other beauty online retailers for $13.20.

6) Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel serum is combined with mandelic acid for skin treatment. The application of this serum is simple - it is supposed to be used once a week. After applying it, one must wait for it to dry and then neutralize it with water. The serum also contains alpha-hydroxy acid, and polyhydroxy acid (PHA), namely lactobionic acid.

This gentle exfoliating product has some greatly natural soothing antioxidants and is one of those mandelic acid serums that comes packed with algae extracts to hydrate the skin. Elemis Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel is available on Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom, Harrods, Nigel Beauty, and other beauty online retailers for $115.

7) Exuviance Radiance Serum

Exuviance's Radiance Serum offers a similar AHA & PHA combo that helps combat sun damage by repairing and brightening the skin tone. The key ingredients present are Mandelic acid, Lactobionic acid, Gluconolactone, and Vitamin C. The product is also suitable for improving the 7 visible signs of aging.

To apply, one must gently use their fingertips and massage it onto a cleansed face. It can also be applied all over the face, neck, or to any specific area. Exuviance Radiance Serum is available on Ulta Beauty, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, SkinStore, and other beauty online retailers for $50.40.

Mandelic acid serums have emerged as a transformative addition to skincare routines, offering effective solutions for various skin concerns. From The Ordinary's affordable yet potent formula to luxury brands like U Beauty, Naturium, Allies of Skin, Wishtrend, Elemis, and Exuviance, these serums cater to diverse needs, addressing issues such as acne, pigmentation, and aging. While the market boasts a range of options, it's crucial to consult with a skin specialist before incorporating these serums into one's routine.