7 best talc-free setting powder for men

Men with oily skin or makeup enthusiasts with sensitive skin should know about the best talc-free setting powders in the market. Most setting powders available in the market have talc which can cause irritation, redness, itching, or rashes for sensitive skin or other skin types. Therefore, it is best to use talc-free setting powders.

Some talc can contain a toxic mineral that can clog pores, cause acne, and increase existing acne. Hence it is recommended to avoid any powder product that contains talc to avoid any kind of skin issue. Considering these skin problems, here are some of the best talc-free setting powders for men.

Smashbox Powder, Glossier Wowder, and 5 other talc-free setting powder for men

1) Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Pressed Powder

It is a setting powder that contains Mica, Camellia Oleifera Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Flower Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Safflower Seed Oil, and many other sensitive skin-friendly ingredients.

This setting powder for men is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. This product will give good coverage for a flawless airbrushed finish. It is available for $20 on Amazon.

2) Jane Iredale Finish Powder

Jane Iredale Finish Powder (Image via Jane Iredale)

It is the best talc-free setting powder for men looking for something mattifying for oily and acne-prone skin. This setting powder is designed to absorb oil and eliminate shine, giving a long-lasting refreshing look. It contains rice powder and pomegranate extract. Both these ingredients are good for the skin.

The setting powder gives a natural coverage that is perfect for everyday use. This product is available for $40 on the brand's website.

3) Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder would be a great setting powder for men who have oily skin. This setting powder is formulated with hyaluronic acid. The powder gives a matte, shine-free finish which is efficient for oily skin people to maintain a crease-free makeup look for a long period.

The powder smooths out textured skin and feels very lightweight. It is available on Sephora for $26.

4) Lys Beauty Pressed Setting Powder

There are many talc-free setting powders available for oily and acne-prone skin, however, this setting powder would be the perfect solution for dry skin people. The powder is enriched with skincare ingredients such as Niacinamide and Green Tea extract and is formulated to settle into pores eliminating any texture.

This powder is good for blurring the look of pores, locking makeup in place, and absorbing excess oil. Lys Beauty Pressed Setting Powder is available on Sephora for $19.

5) Supergoop! Mineral Setting Powder

This is a talc-free setting powder with SPF in it. It is a 100% mineral setting powder that incorporates broad-spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ protection. This product is designed to set makeup, mattify shine, and help reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

It contains Niacinamide, Green Tea extract, Ceramides, and Olive Glycerides. It is suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. The product is available for $35 on Amazon.

6) Glossier Wowder

For people looking for the best non-comedogenic talc-free setting powder for men, Glossier Wowder would be a good choice. It is a versatile and easy-to-use setting powder. It offers a subtle glow to the skin while controlling the excess oil production and setting makeup without making it cakey. And most importantly, it does not clog pores.

This setting powder is available on the brand's website for $22.

7) Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder

If anyone is looking for a talc-free setting powder that can do it all and is key to the perfect makeup, then Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder would be the one. This setting powder gives a medium coverage with a soft, natural, and airbrushed finish. It is designed to provide a matte, weightless, and long-wearing finish without creasing or caking. The product is available for $43 at Sephora.

These are some of the best talc-free setting powders for men available in the current market. All of the mentioned products are suitable for any skin type.