7 Best woody-spicy colognes for men in 2024

Woody-spicy colognes for men combine the soft, earthy notes of sandalwood, laced with the bold aromas of popular spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, pepper, and cloves. This unusual blend creates a warm and welcoming masculine aura, thanks to its spicy heediness laced with woody overtones.

Breaking the monotony and getting an added edge in the boardroom, bedroom, or beyond, the woody-spicy colognes may seem overpowering and intense but are often combined with undertones like musks, florals, citrus, and marine accords.

All in all, by creating an interesting fusion that entices the perfumer's olfactory senses, the masculine woody-spicy colognes give the user a warm and heady touch with an air of distinction.

"This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (Products). Please let us know more in the comments."

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Parfum, and 6 other top woody-spicy colognes for men, worth every spritz in 2024

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Parfum

Dolce & Gabbana: The One for Men

Valentino Uomo Eau De Toilette

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme Eau De Parfum

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau De Toilette

M.Micallef Osaito Eau De Parfum Vaporisateur Natural Spray

Jimmy Choo Man Eau De Toilette

1) Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Parfum

A real take on the original perfume, most of the label Gucci's woody-spicy colognes come with a surprisingly spicy twist.

Noted masculine EDP with a thorough blend of juniper, lavender, and lemon (top notes) kickstarts the fragrance and transports the perfumer to a very refreshing spot, blending further with the heart notes of floral orange blossom, spicy nutmeg, and the brand's signature Spanish Labdanum.

The pour Homme later settles into its base notes of dry woods and musks, paired with patchouli, leaving a long-lasting effect for many perfume enthusiasts.

Price: $151 (official website)

2) Dolce & Gabbana: The One for Men

The internationally acclaimed designer brand Dolce & Gabanna's synonymous EDP is a perfect concoction of woody-spicy notes.

Loaded with the top notes of grapefruit, coriander, and basil, this EDP develops with this refreshing and energetic spiciness that kicks in through its middle notes, which consist of cardamom, ginger, and orange blossom.

This woody-spicy masculine EDP ends with the base notes of cedarwood, amber, and tobacco, taking the aroma to a deep, dark, and sensual zone.

Ideal for formal evening events, a light application of this subtle fragrance is just right.

Price: $77.80 (Amazon)

Read more: 6 best cost-effective perfumes for men

3) Valentino Uomo Eau De Toilette

Valentino’s Uomo is an aromatic surprise for most perfume lovers, sealed in an intricately curved glass bottle.

This woody oriental fragrance starts with a vibrant burst of energy but ultimately heads to something more deep and sensually dark. Thanks to its bergamot and lemon (top notes), iris accord and vetiver (middle notes), and cardamom and black pepper (base notes), this men's woody-spicy EDT is a fusion of extremes.

A few sprinkles of this woody-spicy EDT take the olfactory to a darker, three-dimensional zone that caters to a long-lasting effect.

Price: $77 (Amazon)

4) Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme Eau De Parfum

Sensuality overloaded with this grenade-shaped bottle from the house of Viktor & Rolf, the Spicebomb Extreme is a real 'fragrant bomb'.

All about the spice, laced with subtle woody notes, the EDP opens up with a shot of red pepper, travels to the spicy middle notes of cinnamon and cumin, and later mellows into the base notes of tobacco, woody amber, and black vanilla.

With every sprinkle adding depth and dimension to the scent, this masculine EDP's warm aroma makes it a great go-to for occasions and even for date nights.

Price: $110 (Amazon)

Read more: 5 best long-lasting unisex perfumes of all time

5) Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Eau De Toilette

Carolina Herrera’s Bad Boy, a warm, spicy fragrance, is a head-turner, true to its name. Unfolding with the top notes of black pepper, white pepper, and Italian green bergamot, the spiciness immediately takes over the user's senses, wrapped in a zesty, citrus burst.

Later, the warm heart notes of cedarwood and sage add an earthy touch, flavored with tonka beans and absolute cocoa as its base notes. Giving this masculine EDP a creamy, sweet, intense, and rich dry-down effect, it lingers through the day.

Price: $90.13 (Amazon)

6) M.Micallef Osaito Eau De Parfum Vaporisateur Natural Spray

Noted for its timeless aroma, perfect for those perfumers seeking classiness, this M.Micallef's woody-spicy colognes host hints of a fresh, spicy accord—a balanced symphony of contrasting notes. Initiating with sea notes, citruses, and grapefruit, this EDP embraces the scent-seeker's senses, mingling heart notes of myrtle and marigold and intensifying to the base notes of musk, exotic woods, sandalwood, and amber.

A perfect fusion of citrus, aromatic, and fresh and spicy accords, this EDP brings a touch of woodiness and murkiness, making it a great go-to for fragrance geeks.

Price: $141 (Amazon)

7) Jimmy Choo Man Eau De Toilette

Jimmy Choo Man, an aromatic woody EDT with hints of spiciness, brings together a variety of warm and sensual notes of fruity honeydew melon, lavender and mandarin, pink pepper, and geranium.

Blending artfully with the pineapple leaf, the EDT dissolves with the base notes of patchouli, suede, and ambery accords, which bring depth and dimension to this masculine EDT.

Price: $132 (Amazon)

Read more: 5 best Givenchy perfumes of all time

With a few clicks, readers and perfume cognoscenti can purchase any of these seven masculine woody-spicy colognes in 2024 from their in-house sites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.