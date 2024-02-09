7 Birch Lane classics to add to your living room decor and furniture

The right living room decor and furniture can transform a house into a home. And Birch Lane is one of the most popular online destinations for homeowners searching for the best living room decor and furniture to liven up their homes.

With a great selection of classic and timeless pieces, from rugs and lamps to dining tables and even chic decor, Birch Lane has something to offer everyone. The US-based home furnishing and decor retailer makes it easy to shop for the perfect item for your home.

From a stunning accent mirror to a plush sectional, it will be hard to turn down these living room decor and furniture pieces from Birch Lane.

7 Living room decor and furniture from Birch Lane

1. Bellatrix Chair and a Half

Rounding up the living room with a big cozy lounge chair where one can curl up would be fun. Not only is the extra seating ideal, but it also levels up the living room decor, which elevates the look of the home.

This low-profile slipcover chair from Birch Lane is both comfortable and sturdy. It’s classically designed with thin arms, flange detailing, and washable fabric. It adds a touch of texture and cozyness to any living space. It can be purchased from the store for $1,411.

2. Dellrey Distressed Accent Mirror

Be they elegant or oversized, mirrors are a design feature that takes any living space from boring to breathtaking. This accent mirror from Birch Lane can be hung on the wall or perched on a console table.

It’s made of distressed metal with a crown-arched silhouette. The vintage look is reminiscent of living room decor found in historic homes. It can be bought for $222 on Birch Lane.

3. Mark D. Sikes Handmade Tan/Ivory Rug

Besides functionality, rugs create an extra layer of comfort and texture, which makes them a lovely living room decor item. This handmade rug made of braided jute from Birch Lane is simple yet compelling. The huge alternating diamonds create a dramatic and striking element to any space and make it a perfect focal point for any area.

Priced at $898 for a rectangular 5'x8' size, the rug is stain-resistant and suitable for high-traffic areas like the living room.

4. Anuja Ceramic Jar

Simple but sophisticated, this decorative jar adds a fine touch of elegance to any modern-inspired living space. It’s crafted from timeless ceramic in a versatile solid, earthy finish that makes for easy styling.

This ceramic jar, priced at $174, has a slender opening that helps indoor plants or branches stand upright.

5. Fairbanks 98” Flared Arm Sofa

This sofa is an updated version of the classic Chesterfield, made with a velvet finish that fits any living space, no matter the aesthetic. It’s designed with an opulent tufted back, rolled arms, and performance sapphire emerald upholstery fabric that stays beautiful and lasts longer.

It can be bought for $2,810 at the store, which also comes with a lifetime warranty.

6. Percy Striped Cotton Throw Pillow

Decorative pillows are excellent living room decor pieces that make the room feel cozier and more inviting. Composed of genuine materials, this striped throw pillow brings chic coastal farmhouse flair to any living room sofa.

This throw pillow, priced at $39 without the insert, is available in seven colors, helping you ace the home decor trend with style and warmth.

7. Chamberlain Solid Wood Coffee Table

Coffee tables are one of the key pieces that unify a space. Inspired by the small farmhouses in the beautiful Italian and French countryside, this rustic coffee table from the Chamberlain collection adds a nostalgic touch to any living area. The distressed cream finish contrasts elegantly with the black spindle base.

The coffee table, priced at $1,271, is made of sturdy wood to stand the test of time.

With an extensive online catalog of classic home furnishings and decor, Birch Lane has something to offer every homeowner wanting to give their living area a classic refresh. What’s more? Birch Lane has a reputation for providing quality living room decor and furniture that fits all sorts of budgets.

