Plant decorating ideas: 10 indoor plants to liven up the home

Tired of a lifeless home interior? Indoor plants make wonderful home decorating pieces, perfect for breathing life and color into an otherwise blank, boring space.

Adding a few indoor plants to the interior is one of the simplest ways to inject some personality and coziness into a space. Another advantage of decorating with plants is that they have air-purifying benefits, helping filter out harmful chemicals and toxins for fresher indoor air.

Whether one prefers an understated plant decor for a table setting or a huge plant to make a statement, here are the best indoor plants to consider. The list includes low-light plant options for interior walls and bright-light household plants for south-facing windows.

Decorate the home with these 10 indoor plants

1. Fiddle-leaf fig Tree

This shrub features a long, elegant stem with broad, leathery leaves that would work well in sleek, modern spaces. Its lush, dark green-colored leaves add a splash of color when placed across white or neutral-colored walls. Growing up to 10 feet indoors, they are better suited to rooms with a lot of headroom.

Plant care: place in a spot where it gets plenty of indirect sunlight, water once a week.

2. Ponytail Palm

Rich green leaves soften interior spaces, making this pet-friendly indoor plant a fantastic home decor piece for contemporary and modern interiors. A small ponytail palm makes a great low-maintenance house plant for side tables, coffee tables, and end tables.

Plant care: provide bright indirect light to full sun, allow the soil to dry between waterings.

3. Spanish Lavender

Prized for its fragrant flowers, using Spanish lavender as home decor adds a subtle, cozy aroma to any space. Meanwhile, its vibrant purple flowers and green leaves provide a touch of color for neutral interiors.

Place it on the bedside table where you can run your fingers through the flowers before bedtime—sweet-scented lavender fragrance oil is known to help you relax.

Plant care: direct light for a couple of hours a day, avoid overwatering, keep away from pets.

4. ZZ Plant

Wide, glossy dark green leaflets on wide, bulb-like rhizomes make ZZ plants favorable indoor plants for living spaces and offices, and because they tolerate neglect, they're also ideal for busy people.

The plant looks exotic, and its upright growth habit makes it adaptable to many interior design styles and settings.

Plant care: tolerates low indirect light and low watering.

5. Snake Plant

Snake plant’s architectural nature is a favorite choice among individuals who love to decorate their homes with plants. Their striking spear-like leaves fit well in modern and contemporary interior designs.

This indoor plant also comes in a range of colors, from light green strips to silvery-green, white, yellow, and gold variegations.

Plant care: tolerates low indirect light and low watering.

6. Meyer Lemon

Indoor citrus trees are the next big thing in home decor, a trend many home interior designers are becoming obsessed with. Meyer lemon, in particular, lends a bright and fresh energy to interior spaces, especially across neutral, tonal color palettes.

Beyond the greenery, the poppy yellow lemons add a summertime burst of color, bringing more life to indoor spaces.

Plant care: place next to the sunniest window and avoid overwatering.

7. String of Hearts

The delicate, attractive succulent, complete with its cascading leaves in a mix of white, purple, and magenta colors, can be best used for decoration purposes. Their unique beauty can easily become a focal point in any room. They are best placed high on the shelf to feature their trailing, heart-shaped leaves.

Plant care: bright indirect light and water once a week.

8. Jade Plant

The jade plant, with its distinct tree-like form and round fleshy leaves, has long been a go-to indoor plant to liven up spaces. Also known as a money plant, adding this evergreen shrub inside a home signifies luck and property in many Asian cultures.

Plant care: bright indirect light and avoid overwatering.

9. Nana Juniper

Famous as an evergreen ground cover, juniper also makes great home decor for anybody who wants to bring a little Japanese vibe into the space. Juniper bonsai trees are especially great as decor pieces for tabletops.

Plant care: bright direct light, place next to the sunniest window, saturate the soil with water.

10. Parlor Palm

A great indoor plant to fill a corner, parlor palms may start as a small house of just under a foot but can grow up to six feet. Its bushy leaves with air-purifying qualities look ravishing, making it a perfect choice for accentuating and brightening dull interiors.

Parlor palms are popular indoor plants believed to bring good fortune, according to Feng Shui. It’s a pet-friendly house plant too.

Plant care: tolerates low indirect light, allow the soil to dry between waterings.

One doesn’t need to be a gardening pro to keep indoor plants alive. Most of them are easy to care for, and there are plenty of low-light indoor plants that can thrive in dim corners, like the ZZ plant.

Another factor to consider when picking household plants is their safety, especially when living with pets. If you live with furry friends, pick dog- or cat-friendly indoor plants.

