What is the dopamine decor trend? Explore the trending feel-good interior design of 2024

The dopamine decor trend, at its core, is all about mood-lifting aesthetics to create a space that sparks a rush of dopamine.

The latest interior design trend has been ruling the roost on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok, with the hashtag #dopaminedecor making its rounds to gain over 155 million TikTok views. For the uninitiated, dopamine is called the happy hormone or feel-good hormone because it’s a messenger to the brain that plays a role in feeling pleasure or happiness.

Naturally, dopamine decorating aims to bring happiness to the forefront. It might look different for anybody, but generally, the dopamine-infused decor is often colorful, fun, and full of personality.

What is the dopamine decor trend?

Dopamine style is the feel-good interior design trend decorators, hobbyists, and homeowners are loving at the moment. But what does dopamine have to do with interior decorating?

The dopamine decor trend is the antithesis of last year’s minimalist, neutral, and gray color schemes that some describe as drab and lifeless. Carefree designs that promote colors, creativity, and relaxation lie at the heart of this decor trend. It lets go of the ideas and expectations of what a space “should” look like, and instead, gravitates toward what brings you joy.

Dopamine decor trend ideas for a feel-good interior

To follow the dopamine decor trend, one simply has to focus on outfitting a space with colors, furniture, and home decor pieces that make them happy.

Although dopamine decorating caters to one’s unique preferences, a few hallmarks and design characteristics arise. Here are a few ideas to help.

1. Go neutral with the base, bold on accents

The contrast brings an unexpected sense of fun without being chaotic in the eyes. Think of soft and earthy base hues for walls and floors, but go crazy with strong, joy-inducing colors for accents and decor. Mood-enhancing colors like red, fuchsia, yellow, and tangerine bring a heavy dose of dopamine into the room.

2. Add textures and finishes

Besides uplifting colors, texture and paint finishes play a bit in how cozy and happy space can make you feel. Layering shapes, patterns, and different materials to add a little intrigue.

Every little detail matters, like switching standard outlet covers with a new one made of aged brass, a tufted sofa, or the bumpy pebble texture on the floor.

3. Consider wallpapers

Bring a dopamine hit to the walls with wallpapers, which is a simple way of making a space more inviting, lived-in, and joyful. Nothing lifts your mood more than a happily-printed wallpaper saturating a room.

In addition, introducing textured and patterned wallpapers breaks up bold color combinations, so it doesn’t overwhelm the space.

4. Create comfort zones

The dopamine decor trend might be eye-catching, but it won’t be complete without embracing comfort. Creating comfort zones where one can relax is a must in dopamine decorating, especially for multi-functional spaces.

Think of comfortable large upholstered seating for spacious rooms or floor cushions and bean bags if space is limited.

5. Hang items that make you smile

Dopamine decorating gives the freedom to create a space specific to your preferences, so keep the space personal. Display items that remind you of happy memories, from photos to artwork and mementos. It could also mean incorporating elements that breathe life and happiness into a space like indoor plants—after all, it’s what dopamine decor is all about.

The key is rediscovering pieces that spark joy and creating a cohesive design that’s stimulating and fun without being cluttered and chaotic.

Design should be joyful, and the dopamine decor trend brings it in loads. Successful dopamine decorating means enriching space with feel-good colors, patterns, and objects. It can look over-the-top to some, especially when compared to Japandi style and other minimalist designs. But, there’s a hidden thoughtful element to this seemingly random style.