How to pick the right paint for aesthetic interiors? Different paint types and finishes explored

One often places significant emphasis on colors when selecting paints for aesthetic interiors. However, paint types and finishes are equally crucial.

While choosing paint colors often boils down to personal tastes and desired aesthetics, selecting paint finishes depends on factors such as the room’s intended purpose, the amount of traffic the area receives, and how frequently you plan to clean and maintain the painted surface. Different paint types and finishes differ in sheen and durability levels.

Hence, it’s important to pick the best one for every application. Ahead, we break down the different paint types and finishes you can choose from and how they transform the final look of every room and surface.

How to choose the right paint types and finishes?

Have you chosen a new paint color or palette? The next thing to do is pick the right paint finish. For that, consider these three things:

Sheen level: If one’s purpose is to paint a wall to make a dimly lit room look brighter, a high-gloss paint will do a better job of reflecting light into the space than flat or matte finishes.

Room traffic: Glossy finishes have better durability than non-glossy ones. Satin and semi-gloss paints are typically the go-to for painting rooms with a lot of traffic, while you can get away with using flat or matte paints in calmer rooms like dining rooms.

Rough surface: Glossier finish shows more surface imperfections. Hence, less glossy finishes will be best for smoothing out blemishes like nail holes or patches.

Exploring different paint types and finishes

From a no-shine flat paint finish to dazzling high-gloss finishes, you can choose from six different paint types and finishes for an aesthetic interior, categorized by their luster or reflectiveness.

1) Flat

Flat finishes contain the most pigment, soaking up light instead of reflecting it, resulting in no sheen at all. Their lack of reflection makes them more forgiving of surface flaws. However, most people tend to avoid flat finishes because they are the least durable and do not stand up well to scrubbing.

2) Matte

Like flat finishes, matte paint is another low-luster reflective finish. It’s nearly as shine-free as flat paints but lacks the chalky texture of flat finishes, making it great for painting over walls with surface imperfections. The minimal light reflection gives matte paints their rich, velvety appearance.

3) Eggshell

One of the most popular paint types and finishes for indoor walls, an eggshell finish features a subtle shine, providing an ideal mix of color depth and durability. It resists stains and scuffing better than flat and matte finishes, making it ideal for medium-traffic areas.

4) Satin

Having a slightly higher gloss than eggshell, the satin finish features a soft pearl-like appearance and a medium level of durability. This increased durability makes it easier to clean. It enables it to withstand scrubbing and regular cleaning better than eggshells, making it a sound choice for areas often exposed to moisture, such as kitchens.

5) Semi-gloss

This type of paint won’t wear down from scrubbing and cleaning, boasting durability that also makes it resistant to moisture and mildew. Consider a semi-gloss paint finish when painting surfaces that undergo a lot of abuse or where moisture, grease, and drips can damage the walls.

6) High-gloss

The most durable finish is the high-gloss finish, featuring a shiny, glass-like appearance that makes colors appear much more vibrant, brightening up the room. However, having the highest sheen among different paint types and finishes comes at a price; high-gloss paints show the most surface imperfections and application errors. They also require more coats to achieve full coverage than other finishes.

Tips for choosing paint types and finishes for every room and surface

Pick paint types and finishes according to the room or surface you want to paint. Some tips to help you pick the right one for aesthetic appeal:

Pick paints with eggshell or satin finish for gathering spaces and living rooms because they cover wall imperfections while still offering medium durability.

For kitchens, choose between a satin or semi-gloss finish. They can hold up to regular cleaning and scrubbing.

For bathrooms, pick a semi-gloss or high-gloss finish. Their durability makes them the easiest to wipe down and resist warping, peeling, or growing mold over time.

Pick paints with satin or semi-gloss finish for ceilings because they can hide imperfections better but with enough durability to be less likely to turn yellow over time. Their glossier finish can also help reflect light and brighten up the room.

Pick a high-gloss finish for doors, cabinets, and trims because of its high durability. Its reflective quality makes surfaces look like enamel and also creates a dramatic look on furniture and trims.

When it comes to paint types and finishes, remember that the higher the gloss, the more durable the paint is and the easier it is to clean. However, keep in mind that a glossy finish also makes blemishes and errors more noticeable.

But whatever paint types and finishes you decide on, remember to pick high-quality wall paints to get the most bang for your buck for an aesthetic look.

