7 DIY hair masks to keep your curls perfect

DIY hair masks can keep your curls perfect and they take a lot less time than one would think. No matter how much you take care of your locks, curls tend to get messy. However, opting for oiling, hair serums, regular shampoo, and natural hair masks can actually change your entire hair care regimen.

Curls are inherently drier and more susceptible to frizz. That's why they are a little less prone to absorbing and retaining moisture and hair care products. As a result, curly hair requires extremely rich and nourishing care.

Even though people want to have healthy curls, they hardly have time to invest in their care. Keeping very busy schedules in mind, here are the details of some of the most effective DIY hair masks that one can get done in barely 15 minutes, including the time of application.

Try these 7 DIY Hair masks for curly hair

It can be because of the weather, pollution, daily work stress, heredity or simply lack of care, but curls get brittle and rough. The DIY hair masks mentioned here will ensure the retention of moisture and good health of the strands.

Egg mask to strengthen your hair

Rice water and avocado hair mask

Baking soda hair mask

Coconut cream, cinnamon and cocoa powder hair mask

Almond oil and honey DIY hair mask

Shea butter hair mask

1) Egg mask to strengthen your hair

Starting the list off with an egg hair mask, this protein-rich DIY mask is perfect for those whose hair remains dry or damaged despite regular moisturizing. This mask employs eggs, known for their high protein content, alongside coconut oil and avocado, introducing a robust combination of strength and hydration.

Aloe vera and olive oil are included in this mask to enhance suppleness, offering a comprehensive treatment for restoring hair's vitality.

2) Rice water and avocado hair mask

This rice water and avocado hair mask taps into the ancient wisdom of using rice water for hair care. Inositol, found in rice water, has the ability to penetrate hair and repair damage while avocado's vitamin B-complex promotes growth and moisturizes. This mask revitalizes curls, helping them regain their bounce and definition.

3) Baking soda hair mask

For tackling product buildup, this straightforward baking soda hair mask offers a clarifying solution. The mix of baking soda with shampoo effectively cleanses the hair, removing greasiness, dullness, and any flake-like dandruff caused by residue from styling products. It's a refresh button for your hair and restores its natural shine.

4) Yogurt hair mask

This yogurt hair mask is great for fragile hair that also grows slowly. Greek yogurt adds extra protein to the locks. The use of apple cider vinegar cleans your hair, and honey locks in moisture.

Each of these masks is also good for hair growth, and this mask not only feeds your curls but also stops them from breaking. Use them once a week and you will see great results.

5) Coconut cream, cinnamon and cocoa powder hair mask

For those with thinning hair, this unique blend of coconut cream, cocoa powder, and cinnamon can invigorate the scalp. The theobromine in cocoa powder and the stimulating effect of cinnamon on circulation around hair follicles encourage thickness and growth, making this mask a powerhouse for enhancing hair density.

6) Almond oil and honey DIY hair mask

When exploring various DIY hair masks for curls, the honey and almond oil hair mask leaves a mark for its ability to hydrate and strengthen hair. Almond oil's nourishing properties, combined with honey and yogurt, your hair will replenish lost nutrients, and restore natural health and texture of your hair. This mask is particularly effective for curly hair, leaving it voluminous and bouncy.

7) Shea butter hair mask

Finally, the Shea butter hair mask for curly hair to keep it hydrated. The moisturizing and repairing capabilities of Shea butter, enriched with vitamins and fatty acids, can keep your curls in control and look more tamed.

Blended with olive oil and coconut water, it deeply hydrates and smoothens dry, rough curls. Regular application of this mask can significantly improve hair's quality, adding strength and shine.

From enhancing moisture and strength to promoting growth and reducing buildup, these masks prove the power of natural hair care solutions. No longer will taking care of your curls be a headache when you opt for natural DIY hair masks like these. Just be a little mindful if the products chosen are suitable for your scalp.