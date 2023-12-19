7 perfume gift sets for women that are worth your money

Perfume gift sets for women are a popular choice for gift-givers, as they offer a variety of fragrances in one package. These perfume gift sets typically include a full-size bottle of perfume as well as smaller sizes or samples of other scents from the same brand or collection. This allows the recipient to try out different fragrances and find their new favorite scent.

Perfume gift sets can also be a cost-effective option, as they often offer a better value than purchasing individual bottles of perfume. Additionally, the packaging of perfume gift sets is often beautifully designed and makes for an impressive and thoughtful gift presentation.

Some perfume gift sets also include matching body lotions or shower gels, providing a complete fragrance experience.

7 perfume gift sets for women that are worth the expense, ranging from Miss Dior to Ellis Brooklyn

Perfume gift sets are an excellent gift choice for women, as they offer a variety of scents and come in beautifully packaged sets. However, selecting the right perfume gift set can be challenging due to the numerous options available.

To make the selection process easier, consider the quality of the perfume, the brand's reputation, and its value for money. Look for perfume gift sets that include popular scents from reputable brands, and check reviews to ensure quality. Additionally, consider the price point and the number of products included in the perfume gift sets to ensure the best value for money.

After considering these factors, the Sportskeeda team has curated a list of seven perfume gift sets for women. These perfume gift sets are not only valuable but also create a memorable and treasured gift.

1) Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Gift Set

The Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is an iconic floral fragrance that has stood the test of time. The world-famous Italian artist Pietro Ruffo has created a limited-edition gift box that perfume lovers can now give to their female friends.

The EDP features fresh Lily-of-the-Valley notes, an apricot-tinged Peony accord, and powdery Iris notes, making it a perfect gift for any occasion.

Priced at $178, it is available at Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty. The gift box includes a full-size bottle of Dior's flower-powered scent, a pre-filled refillable travel spray, and a mini 0.17-ounce bottle, making it the ultimate indulgence for any fragrance lover.

2) Diptyque Eau de Parfum Discovery Set

The Diptyque Eau de Parfum Discovery Set is perfect for women who love either spicy and sophisticated or ultra-fruity signature scents. It includes five mini-fragrances, each with a new and unique scent.

For floral lovers, there is a sample of Eau Rose, while those who prefer sweet and fruity scents will enjoy the fig-infused Philosykos. The set includes some of the best fragrances from Diptyque, such as the woody Orpheon, the floral Do Son Eau de Toilette, and the musky Fleur de Peau.

Nordstrom offers this perfume set for $130, and it is perfect for mixing and matching.

3) Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Gift Set

The Prada Paradoxe EDP gift set has gained popularity on TikTok, thanks to its unique bottle and exquisite amber-floral fragrance. This Eau de Parfum features a floral ambery scent with a woody undertone that highlights the intense nature of its delicate ingredients.

The fragrance is a blend of the sweet Jasmine flower and the warm and vibrant Amber accord, with a subtle yet recognizable Moss accord intensifying the aroma. The gift set includes a 1.7-ounce bottle and a 0.3-ounce travel spray, both featuring neroli, amber, and musk notes.

Priced at $130, this EDP gift set is a favorite among perfume enthusiasts and can be purchased at Sephora as a luxurious gift for female fragrance lovers.

4) Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum Gift Set

The Hermès Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum is a distinctive fragrance that is easily recognizable by perfume enthusiasts.

This fragrance boasts a unique and spicy profile with notes of ginger, tuberose, and sandalwood. If this combination sounds like something their loved one would enjoy, consider gifting them the high-end Twilly d'Hermès gift set.

Priced at $130, this set includes full-size and travel-size bottles of the beloved fragrance, as well as a body lotion infused with the same scent. The set is available at Nordstrom.

5) Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist & Spray Set

This gift is an excellent option for those who love Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum and want to carry it with them on the go.

The EDP's vibrant orange notes immediately awaken the senses, while a clear and sensual heart reveals a transparent accord of jasmine and May rose. The fragrance is finally complemented with refined accents of patchouli and vetiver. The miniature twist-and-spray set comes with three 0.2-ounce bottles, making it perfect for travel.

A perfume lover can purchase this gift set for $110 on the official website.

6) Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Discovery Trio

Jo Malone London's English Pear & Freesia Discovery Trio is a perfect pick for those who adore fresh fruity florals. It's a best-selling fragrance by the brand, and they even made a three-piece sample set dedicated to it, which includes the signature scent, a body cream, and a body wash.

This EDP starts with a crisp note of just-ripe pears, embraced by a bunch of white freesias and softened by amber, patchouli, and woods.

Priced at $48 at Sephora, it also comes with a stunning gift box.

7) Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set

The Fully Booked Rollerball Set is a great choice for perfume oil enthusiasts. It includes five 5-milliliter minis of the brand's best-sellers, each with its unique scent profile.

Myth is a jasmine and orchid scent with patchouli and bergamot. Salt is a ylang-ylang and musk scent with Tahitian taire. Bee has a honey, rum, and vanilla scent. Sweet is a marshmallow, pear, and violet scent. West is a fruity scent with blood orange, clementine, and pear blossom notes anchored by vetiver, amber, and oakmoss.

This set is priced at $48 at Sephora, making it a perfect companion for any fragrance adventure.

For both those searching for a present for a significant event and those who want to indulge themselves, these seven women's perfume gift sets are a flexible and lavish option for perfume enthusiasts.

They are available for purchase from the official website or e-commerce platforms such as Nordstrom, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is included in a perfume gift set for women?

A perfume gift set for women typically includes a bottle of perfume along with other scented products such as body lotion, shower gel, or a travel-sized spray.

2) How does a perfume lover choose the right perfume gift set for someone else?

Consider the recipient's style and preferences. If they prefer floral scents, choose a gift set with floral notes. If they prefer musky or woody scents, choose a gift set with those notes.

3) Can anyone customize a perfume gift set for women?

Some brands offer the option to customize a perfume gift set by allowing you to choose the specific scents and products included in the set.